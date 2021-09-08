FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
540-667-1023
Monday, September 6, 2021
LAMBS: 398 – High Choice & Prime: 105-115 lbs.: $230-235; Choice: 73-93 lbs.: $250-267; Choice & Graded: 43-53 lbs.: $195-235; Slaughter Ewes: $107-124.
KID GOATS: 243 – 40-60 lbs.: $300-330; 60-80 lbs.: $287-317.50; 80-100 lbs.: $305-325.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Cows: 77 - Utility & Comm: $52-72; Canner & Cutter: $52-70; Cutter & BNG: $41-50.
Bulls: 18 - 1-2 - $86-100.
Stock Cows: 40 – Bred: $575-925; Pairs $1,050-1,300.
FEEDER CATTLE: 705
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $189; 400-500 lbs. - $162-170; 500-600 lbs. - $147-163; 600-700 lbs. - $151-157; 700-800 lbs. - $131-146; 800-900 lbs.: $115-124. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $176; 400-500 lbs. - $152-162; 500-600 lbs. - $135; 600-700 lbs. - $137; 700-800 lbs. - $127-136; 800-900 lbs. - $123.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $143-150; 400-500 lbs. - $136-147; 500-600 lbs. - $132-134; 600-700 lbs. - $115-124.50; 700-800 lbs. - $126-135. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $145-159; 400-500 lbs. - $143; 500-600 lbs. - $115-139; 600-700 lbs. - $131; 700-800 lbs. - $124.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $186-189; 400-500 lbs. - $160-162; 500-600 lbs. - $146-151; 600-700 lbs. - $136; 700-800 lbs. - $121; 800-900 lbs. - $116. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $171-176; 400-500 lbs. - $172; 500-600 lbs. - $148; 600-700 lbs. - $135; 800-900 lbs. - $118. M&L #3: 500-600 lbs. - $129.
Total: 1,493
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. Graded sale every Monday at approx. 3-4p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
Friend’s Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md. • 301-746-8178
Monday, September 6, 2021
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $135; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $115.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $119; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $103.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $137.50; Medium to Good: Up to $124.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $134.25; Medium to Good: Up to $120.
Holstein Steers: Light: Up to $81.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $89; Light: Up to $80.
Cows: Utility: $65-81; Comm. To Good: $54-64; Culls: $50 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $120; Medium to Good: Up to $80; Bob Calves: $15 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $107.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $15.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $220.
Goats: By Head - Up to $380.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, September 4, 2021
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $157.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $140.
Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $108.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs. & Bulls): Good - Up to $75; Light - Up to $65.
Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $100.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $94; Light: Up to $90.
Cows: Utility: $60-70; Canners: $50-64; Culls: $45 and Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: Return to farm: Up to $80.
Dairy Heifer Calves: Return to farm: Up to $45.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $145.
Bob Calves: Up to $35.
Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $90; Heavy: Up to $87; Light: Up to $85.
Feeder Pigs: Up to $72.50.
Sows: Up to $57.50.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $272.50; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $265; 30-60 lbs.: $295.
Sheep: Up to $130.
Goats: By Head – Large: $200-460; Medium: $100-250; Small: $10-100; Kids: Up to $50.
Hay: 2nd Cut: Up to $5.85.
Four states livestock
P.O. Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, September 1, 2021
SLAUGHTER COWS: 50 Head
Premium Whites: $73-76.
Breakers: H Dressing - $69-71.50; Avg. Dressing - $64-69; L Dressing - $59-64.
Boners: Avg. Dressing - $63-69; L Dressing - $59-62.
Lean: Avg. Dressing - $55-60.
BULLS: 3 Head
High Dressing: 1598 lbs. - $108; L Dressing - 1700 lbs. - $81-85.
FED STEERS & HEIFERS: 15 Head
Ch 2-3 Steers - 1598 lbs. - $135; Select - 1334 lbs. - $120; H Ch - Prime Heifers – 1200-1400 lbs. - $134-137; Ch #2 - 1176 lbs. - $130; Select - 1240 lbs. - $109.
DAIRY REPLACEMENTS: 69 Head
Holstein Springer: $975.
Fresh Heifer: $875.
HOLSTEIN BULL CALVES: 80 Head
#1 – 94-110 lbs. - $95-117; 84-92 lbs. - $70-87. #2 – 94-110 lbs. - $75-94; 84-92 lbs. - $50-70.
Holstein Heifer: 84 lbs. - $47.50
Beef X Bulls: 90-110 lbs. - $115-215.
Beef X Heifers: 90-110 lbs. - $185.
SLAUGHTER HOGS: 26 Head
250-290 lbs. - $80-84; 290-330 lbs. - $67-80.
STOCK BOARS: 1 Head
Berkshire: 226 lbs. - $45.
PIGS & SHOATS: 130 Head
Sold by the head: 30-45 lbs. - $30-48; 50-70 lbs. - $50-60.
Sold by the pound: 122 lbs. - $110; 100-200 lbs. - $65-79; 200-230 lbs. - $65-71.
FEEDERS: 21 Head
Steers - Char X: 708 lbs. - $141.
Heifers: 500-600 lbs. - $87-120; 700-900 lbs. - $78-81; 2 Angus - 90-1020 lbs. - $107-110.
STOCK COWS: 51 Head
Cow Calf Pairs: $1100-1400.
Smaller Pairs: $800-1000.
Bred Cows: 5-7 Mos. - $850-1100; 3-5 Mos. - $800-1000.
LAMBS: 21 Head
Good Choice - 70-110 lbs. - $220-255; 124 lbs. - $180.
SHEEP: 1
Ram: 172 lbs. - $125.
GOATS: 30 Head - By the head
Large Nannies: $260-285.
Wethers #1: 80-100 lbs. - $230-275.
Kids Selection 1: 60-70 lbs. - $150-190; 50-60 lbs. - $125-150.
Regular Sales: Stock Cow Sale – First Wed. of month. 8 p.m.; Feeder Cattle Sales – Second, Fourth & Fifth Wed. of month; Dairy, Stock Cows, Bulls and Feeders – Third & Fifth Wed of month. 8 p.m.
