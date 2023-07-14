MAKING HEADLINES
New Jersey woman indicted in wire fraud scheme
MARTINSBURG — A Jersey City, N.J. woman has been indicted on charges involving wire fraud related to a real estate transaction of over $330,000 through a Hampshire County law firm.
Michelle Graham, 27, was indicted Wednesday in Martinsburg on two counts involving a wire fraud conspiracy.
Court documents report that Graham was involved in a scheme that caused a Hampshire County law firm to send proceeds from a real estate sale to a business account she had opened in New Jersey – and then she spent nearly $30,000 of the money before the fraud was detected.
If convicted, she’ll face up to 20 years in prison for each charge.
The full story will be in next week’s Review.
Potomac Edison deploying aerial saw for tree trimming
WILLIAMSPORT, Md. – This summer, Potomac Edison will be using an aerial-saw-equipped helicopter to trim trees around their equipment along almost 45 transmission corridors in Maryland, West Virginia and Virginia.
Hampshire County routes will be seeing trimming – along with Hardy, Mineral, Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson in West Virginia.
Maintaining proper clearances around transmission lines and electrical equipment can help prevent or minimize the impact of tree-related power outages, especially those associated with severe weather – such as spring and summer thunderstorms.
In 2022, the amount of time Potomac Edison customers experienced service interruptions due to trees dropped by 11 percent, excluding major storms, compared to the previous yea. Clearing incompatible vegetation under power lines also gives company personnel easier access to inspect and maintain lines and make repairs quicker if an outage occurs.
THIS WEEKEND
Corn, crawl and cruise through this weekend
The second annual Hampshire County Farm Crawl welcomes folks around the county for a two-day trip to all the farms on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16. Due to the success of last year’s farm crawl, the event expanded to two days from different nooks of the county. Whether learning about agriculture, meeting new farmer friends, or just getting to know the county – hitch a ride and explore. A map of the participating parts is available at cometohampshire.com/wvfarmcrawl.
On Saturday: Cruise through Augusta Auto Parts for their 10th Anniversary Cruise In from 5 to 9 p.m. Food, music and door prizes are just a few things to look forward to.
• Spring to Springfield Valley Volunteer Fire Company for the Annual Corn Festival from Saturday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. BBQ dinners, vendors and Sunday’s Fireman’s Battle of the Barrel will keep folks excited.
• Honey Bee Community Choir will hold a Celtic concert at the WVSDB this Saturday at 4 p.m. Let your ears tune into the lush harmonies and stay for the welcoming reception afterward. The show is free, but the suggested donation of $10 will benefit the Romney Pool Project. The concert will be at the Brannon Auditorium on the corner of N. Antigo Place and E. Birch Lane in Romney.
• Romney Church of Nazarene is offering a free meal on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 339 Elk Place. Dine in and take out are both available.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
SPORTS
Charlton, Wolford receive all-area recognition
Trojan baseball players J.J. Charlton and Conner Wolford were named all-area by the Cumberland Times-News, with Charlton landing on second team and Wolford receiving honorable mention. Wolford led the Trojans with a batting average of .424 while Charlton led HHS with 29 total hits on the season.
Bleachers overhauled at HHS
The Hampshire High gymnasium will have a new feel for the upcoming season as the old bleachers are being removed and new bleachers installed.
The construction project started on Tuesday and is scheduled to finish by the end of July.
