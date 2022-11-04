MAKING HEADLINES
Turn those clocks back
Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday. Remember to turn your clocks back an hour – enjoy that extra sleep – and also consider testing your smoke alarms.
Early voting ends Saturday, and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. If you weren’t a part of the early voting surge, make sure you get to the polls on Tuesday. Polling places for each precinct are available on www.hampshirewv.com, under “Hampshire County Voting Area Map.”
Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. at each location. Get out and make sure your voice is heard.
Also: As the weather starts to get cooler, the American Red Cross sees less and less blood donations – due in part to the prevalence of the cold and flu. Folks who are in good health should consider giving blood this season, the Red Cross urges. The need for blood and platelet donations is constant and unwavering, but during a season where lots of folks are sniffling, donations tend to drop off.
The moral of the story? Give when you can.
THIS WEEKEND
Fall Fest at the Tearcoat Covenant Brethren Church
Augusta’s Tearcoat Covenant Brethren Church will host a Fall Fest for the entire family this Saturday noon to 4 p.m. Join them for free games such as cornhole, apple stacking, ring toss sling shot target and more. Chili, hot dogs and desserts are just a few of free foods that will be available for free. Kids will be especially excited for the cakewalk, teddy bear walk, story time and face painting. A photo area will be available to capture those fun moments. Be sure to stop by the Romney Food Bank if you’d like to donate non-perishable items. Haven of Hope will be selling their items, but the rest of the event is free.
Also on Saturday: The River House in Capon Bridge will hold their 4th and final program from Folk Life Series. From 4 to 6 p.m., Alex and Zo, owners of Fawns Head Grove, will demonstrate fireside brewing. A brief history of fire cider will be discussed along with its traditional and alternative ingredients.
Stay after you’ve had a warm cup of fire cider to enjoy some Americana. Kate MacLeod, an award-winning songwriter and fiddler player, will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. MacLeod was awarded Best of the Best of the West by the Far-West Division of Folk Alliance International for her contribution to folk music and her mentoring other musicians. Early bird tickets are $18; $22 at the door.
SPORTS
Spikers fall short in sectional title match
After defeating Washington on Tuesday night in the sectional semifinals, Hampshire advanced to the championship game to face top-seeded Jefferson on Thursday night. Hampshire won the 1st set, but Jefferson responded with winning the next 2. Hampshire took the 4th set to force a 5th. Jefferson won the 5th set 15-11 to claim the section 2 region 2 title. HHS will move on and play in regionals as the No. 2 seed out of this section. The Trojans take the floor on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m.
Gridders play Hedgesville in season finale
Hampshire hits the road this evening to play Hedgesville in hopes of capturing their 4th win of the season. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the Eastern Panhandle.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Our general election results
Everything you need to know about what went down at the polls on Election Day
We’ll also cover:
• The story of a Hampshire County veteran of “the forgotten war”
• Your trail cam photos and hunting information in our annual “Hunting and Hampshire County” section
• What Hampshire High is doing to celebrate its rich Appalachian history
