Timber Ridge Christian Church, one of the oldest churches in Hampshire County, has had a thriving congregation for 211 years and is still going strong. On Oct. 2, National Communion Sunday, Communion was served and 3 neighbors were welcomed into church membership. The church is currently conducting a food drive to benefit the Amazing Grace Food Bank until Oct. 9. On that date, they will start collecting for the Samaritan’s Purse, “Operation Christmas Child” shoebox gifts.
Oct. 7-9 Wardensville Fall Festival, over 100 vendors, with a parade, raffles, auction and a car show.
Oct. 15, the Capon Valley Ruritan Club is having a barbecued chicken sale. You may preorder or pickup at Ruritan Park beginning 11 a.m.
Oct. 18, Capon Valley Ruritan Club will hold their annual Volunteer Appreciation meal. If you helped with their 4th of July celebration, please come and join them for a meal.
Oct. 16, there will be a spaghetti dinner at the old Capon Bridge Middle School sponsored by the Hanging Rock Ruritan Club.
Happy birthday wishes to Chase Brill, Oct. 7; Grace Vanderlinden, Oct. 10; Cecil Rinard, Oct. 12; Lucy Orndorff, Oct. 12; Owen Brill, Oct. 17.
A special birthday wish to my nephew Ernie Oakes, who lives in Vero Beach, Fl.
