12 YEARS OF HAMPSHIRE’S END-OF-YEAR UNEMPLOYMENT RATE AND LABOR POOL

Year   Rate        Labor pool

2021: 1.9%       11,490

2020: 5.2%       11,040

2019: 3.6%       10,740

2018: 3.9%       10,380

2017: 3.9%       10,140

2016: 4.0%       9,740

2015: 4.7%       9,590

2014: 5.8%       9,290

2013: 6.5%       9,430

2012: 7.6%       9,640

2011: 8.2%       9,680

2010: 9.3%       9,720

