December opens with a Romney dawn at 6:13 a.m., sunrise at 7:16 a.m., midday at 12:04 p.m., sunset at 4:52 p.m. and dusk ending at 5:55 p.m., giving this day 9 hours and 36 minutes of sunlight.
The sun appears in front of the stars of Ophiuchus through Dec. 17, and then moves into Sagittarius for the rest of the month.
December ends with dawn starting at 6:31 a.m., sunrise at 7:35 a.m., midday at 12:18 p.m., sunset at 5:01 p.m. and dusk ending at 6:05 p.m., giving us 9 hours and 26 minutes of sunlight in Romney that day.
In December, the moon’s principal phases are Last Quarter (morning) Dec. 7, New Moon (in line with sun) Dec. 14, First Quarter (evening moon) Dec. 21 and Full Moon Dec. 29.
The best evenings to see the moon’s craters through a telescope will be the evenings around Dec. 21; look along the lighted left edge of the moon. The full moon will appear in the star group Gemini.
The Geminid meteor shower is on the night of Dec. 13-14. A meteor shower occurs when the Earth plows across the gritty orbit of a comet or a flaky asteroid. The grit is incinerated in the upper atmosphere and bursts into flame in a second or 2.
Because of the absence of moonlight (New Moon), you may be able to see as many as 100 meteors per hour. The meteors get their name from the star group Gemini, where the meteors seem to streak from.
Winter officially begins on Dec. 21, when the sun appears farthest south and has the lowest sky path in the south. This is called the Winter Solstice, which means “standing still” for the rising and setting points of the sun seem to be stuck along the horizon.
In a few days, these rising/setting points will start to move northward, increasing in speed through spring in mid March.
Long ago, before calendars, people knew the time of the year by watching these rising and setting points of the sun. Stonehenge had openings between stones to allow people to stand in the middle to learn the time of the year.
All through the summer and fall, the evening planets Jupiter and Saturn have been drawing closer together. On Dec. 21, the 2 planets will merge in the southwestern dusk, about a 10th of a degree apart.
You will need binoculars to see them clearly. There’s no danger of collision as although they appear close from Earth, the 2 planets are about 400 million miles apart. In January, the 2 planets will be too close to the sun to be seen.
