Two new outbreaks of COVID-19 in Hampshire County are being reported this morning (Thursday, Dec. 10).
Nine of 25 people attending a private birthday party have tested positive for the virus, the County Health Department said. The press release did not say when the party was held, only that it was at a church here.
The Health Department has a practice of providing only information that would not identify individuals in violation of privacy laws.
The 2nd outbreak was at another of the adult group homes Potomac Center operates in Romney. The Health Department said 2 employees and 3 residents of Hampshire Place have tested positive.
Both occurrences qualify as outbreaks under state reporting guidelines. Contact tracing is ongoing. In the case of Hampshire Place, all staff and residents are being tested.
An outbreak last week at Potomac Center’s Phoenix House remains confined to the original 2 employees who tested positive.
