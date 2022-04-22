MAKING HEADLINES
Accused murderer waives hearing
ROMNEY — Jason Orvle Moore, 43, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday afternoon in Hampshire County magistrate court.
The waiver allowed him to be immediately bound over to circuit court on a 1st-degree murder charge stemming from the stabbing death of his roommate, 67-year-old James F. Harding, on the evening of April 11 at the home they shared in the Elk Horn Subdivision south of Augusta.
Moore is being held without bond in Potomac Highlands Regional Jail
Election update
• The required public inspection of the ballots and equipment to be used in the upcoming primary election takes place at 1 p.m. today at the Courthouse in Romney.
• Early voting starts next Wednesday.
Covid update
While Hampshire County remained green on the state’s 5-color Covid-19 tracking map Thursday, numbers are ticking higher here.
The Health Department reported Thursday afternoon that the county had 16 new cases in the lasat week with 8 remaining active. The death toll stands at 75.
Also: Today is Earth Day.
THIS WEEKEND
Springtime activities abound
Romney spruces up this weekend, backers of the big red barn are raising money, gardeners are swapping seeds and music-lovers can jam to bluegrass.
• The “Raise the Roof” benefit for the barn on Depot Street runs from 6 to 9 tonight at the Bottling Works, 426 E. Main St., Romney. Rain Crow and Junk Mountain Band will both be playing. There’s “heavy” hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, auction, raffle and history slideshow.
• Romney’s town-wide cleanup starts with “Trash to Treasure for curbside pickers” from 6 to 8 tonight. Items on the curb are free for scavengers. Then, on Saturday, bulk trash pickup begins at 5 a.m.
• The seed swap runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Central Hampshire Park in Augusta. Bring seeds, sprouts and gardening books to swap. It’s sponsored by Hampshire County Master Gardeners.
• Bluegrass band The Seldom Scene is onstage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Church-McKee Arts Center at Potomac State College. It’s the final show of the 50th year for Highland Arts Unlimited. Tickets are $35 at the door or can be purchased in advance for $30 at Anderson's Corner in Romney, or online at www.eventbrite.com.
• Also this weekend: It’s open mic night from 6 to 8 tonight at the River House in Capon Bridge and an artisan market from 10 to 3 Saturday. Then, at 7 Saturday Old Town Flood is in concert there. Tickets are $12 in advance or $10 at the door.
SPORTS
Beach boys sweep into playoffs
After dropping their opening game to Lake City 17-5 at the Mingo Bay Classic, Hampshire High’s baseball team has turned the tide.
On Wednesday night, the Trojans scooped up a victory over the Red Devils of Liberty 10-5. Thursday, HHS went wire-to-wire for the 8-1 win against the Stallions of Williamsburg Academy.
Hampshire finished 2-1 in the round-robin portion of the tournament, which earned them the No. 4 seed in the knockout round. Today the Trojans test their might against top-seeded Georgetown.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
HamCo Bingo
What can you spot traveling around the county?
We’ll also cover:
• The start of early voting
• The latest on the case against the Love Shack Rescue owner
