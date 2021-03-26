MAKING HEADLINES
Drug cases moved to federal court
Two Hampshire County residents who were indicted by a local grand jury earlier this month now find their cases in the hands of federal prosecutors.
Andrew Hose, 36, and Jessica Lynn Lundbald, 23, both of Augusta, were in federal court in Martinsburg Wednesday after being indicted by a federal grand jury last week.
The federal charges are similar to the circuit court charges and based on the same facts. The circuit charges have been dismissed.
Hose was indicted on 6 counts and Lundbald on 4.
• Two students at Hampshire High School have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, Superintendent Jeff Pancione reported Thursday night.
• Gov. Jim Justice will be in the Eastern Panhandle — but once again bypasses Hampshire County — today to hold 2 town halls promoting his plan to eliminate West Virginia’s income tax.
He’s at the Martinsburg Holiday Inn, 301 Foxcroft Ave., at noon and the Country Inn in Berkeley Springs at 3 p.m.
Both events are open to the public, but seating will be limited and socially distanced. Masks are required.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Dad-and-daughter antiquing
Meet the dad and daughter who scour the countryside for treasures.
We’ll also cover:
• Hampshire County’s thrifty new ambulance
• Romney’s plans for its swimming pool this summer
