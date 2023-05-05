MAKING HEADLINES
‘Prom promise’ mock crash acts as HHS reminder
SUNRISE SUMMIT — Hampshire County first responders are assembling at Hampshire High School this morning to perform a mock extrication drill ahead of prom weekend.
The drill is designed to show the dangers, emotions, chaos and life-altering effects that drinking and driving can have on prom attendees.

Speaking of prom…It's tomorrow, Saturday, May 6 in the HHS gym, beginning at 7 p.m.
WVSDB schedules community forum for memorial
The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind will host a community memorial forum in the Sevigny Building’s multipurpose room on May 18 to discuss the future plans for a memorial for the Administration Building, which was lost by a February 2022 fire.
Family, friends and all members of the community are welcome to join ZMM Architect Services and offer their insight.
Snow way! The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh reported Thursday that the town of Davis in Tucker County officially received 20.3 inches of snow during the first three days of May.
That accumulation is an all-time record for anywhere in the Mountain State for snowfall in the month of May.
The snow was wet and heavy and fell hard, piling up quickly each night. While Tucker County usually welcomes snow for its array of tourist activities, this particular snowfall didn’t do them any favors since it’s spring.
THIS WEEKEND
Jammin’ in tune this weekend
Start this weekend by heading to “The Cabin” in Augusta today, Friday, for its annual Cabin Jam for a small group of Italian exchange students at 6 p.m. Feel free to bring a dish, but warning: you may be judged harshly on your pasta. Join “The Cabin” to find the address and more Cabin Jam news.
Also on Friday: Hampshire County Marketplace & Co-op in Romney will host its first “Almost Heaven” first Friday monthly jam session. From 5 to 7 p.m., folks will show off their musical talents for all to enjoy. All ages and musical abilities are welcome!
On Saturday: Valley View Green House in Augusta will be holding an open house this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. offering free food along with drawings and prizes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. With 42 years of experience, Valley View has a large section of perennials, bulk seeds, folk art for Mother’s Day gifts and more.
SPORTS
Trojans score 4 in sixth to edge out Yellow Jackets
With the game tied 3-3 entering the sixth inning, the Trojan offense exploded scoring 4 runs which was enough to capture the win 7-5. The victory snaps a nine-game losing streak as Hampshire wraps up the regular season with a win to push their record to 5-17.
Also: The HHS softball team was knocked out of the sectional playoffs last night with a loss to Washington.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
May grand jury indictments
Details about the 25 indictments handed up by the Hampshire County grand jury this month
We’ll also cover:
• The latest on the Romney pool closure and possible fundraising leads
• Everything you need to know for the impending HHS graduation – dates, times, scholarship events and more
• The 40-plus photos you submitted for Mother’s Day, in our annual #withmymom feature
