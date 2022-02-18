MAKING HEADLINES
Winds battering Hampshire
A slow-moving front began pummeling Hampshire County overnight, downing trees and delaying the start of school today by 2 hours.
The Division of Forestry’s remote-access weather station in Augusta showed sustained winds between 15 and 20 mph from 1 a.m. on. Wind gusts were clocked at over 40 mph around 4 a.m.
The system brought decidedly colder temperatures. The Augusta station showed a temperature of 63 around 2:30 a.m. The fell into the upper 20s by 6:30.
The National Weather Service says the stiff winds will continue through the day, beginning to diminish around 4 p.m.
Hearing date set in poaching case
Former Mineral County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Biggs has a preliminary hearing in Hampshire County magistrate court at 9:20 a.m. April 26 on 1 of the 223 counts filed against 8 hunters last month in a massive poaching case by the Natural Resource Police.
Biggs is accused of taking a deer illegally near Junction. He faces other charges in Grant, Mineral and Garrett (Md.) counties.
Covid update: Hampshire County Health Department reported 12 new cases of Covid Thursday evening, bringing the county’s active cases to 55. Of those, 5 are hospitalized. Hampshire was yellow on the state’s 5-color tracking map Thursday.
Also: Monday is President’s Day. All government offices are closed and no mail will be delivered. School is out for students, but in for Hampshire County staff.
SPORTS
Bobcats win 4th straight PVL title
It was the final game on the sidelines for Capon Bridge coach Butch Kuykendall and his Bobcat players handed him the best retirement gift possible, a PVL championship trophy for the 4th straight year.
Thursday night in Petersburg, Ava Call scored 21 points in the A-team title game to lead Capon Bridge over Petersburg 41-25. The Bobcat B-team wasn't as lucky as they fell to the Vikings in their championship game 34-14.
Boys knock off Trinity 49-39
The Trojans started sluggish against Trinity, allowing the Morgantown school a 9-0 lead, however, Hampshire woke up in the 2nd quarter and went on to victory. The win should secure the HHS boys a home game for the sectional semifinals.
Grapplers head to regionals
The Trojan wrestling squad travels to Musselman Saturday to compete in regionals. The action starts at 10 a.m.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
They can tell a good story
The best of the young writers competition
We’ll also cover:
• What’s in Romney’s comprehensive plan
• A noted local historian makes a gift to the Capon Bridge library
• Will a grant bring a business incubator and rail spur to the Romney business park?
