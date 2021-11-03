Take a Walk in the Woods and learn a little something in the process.
The Extension Service, Division of Forestry and Natural Resources Conservation Service are holding one of their periodic walks in the woods here Saturday.
The “moderately strenuous” walk runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on a property that you need to get directions to by calling Riley Pierce at 330-329-3444 or emailing rjp00001@mix.wvu.edu.
Organizers say it’s a great chance to talk about warblers, persimmons, chestnuts and a lot of other wildlife.
* * *
Country Roads Tags and Title, a new business in Slanesville, is organizing support for our troops and veterans at the holidays.
The company has a goal of getting 500 cards of letters to troops serving overseas.
Any individual, school group, club or church that wants to help is asked to bring the cards and letters to Country Roads, 7015 Bloomery Pike, Slanesville, or Bent River Trading Company, 3464 Northwestern Turnpike, Capon Bridge.
If you have questions call Tesa Neil at 304-820-5783.
* * *
Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, which becomes 1 a.m. and you get to relive that hour.
Remember to set your clocks back an hour (if they don’t automatically) and change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
* * *
A 54-year-old woman from Augusta died at home of Covid-19 in October, the Health Department reported Thursday. She is the county’s 51st fatality from the virus.
With 12 more positive tests reported Monday, Hampshire County stood at 54 active cases with 3 people hospitalized. The county remained red Tuesday on the state’s 5-color tracking map.
* * *
A sobriety checkpoint isscheduled Monday night in Romney.
The 6-hour checkpoint will be conducted by the West Virginia State Police to increase awareness of the hazards of intoxicated driving.
Troopers will be on Main Street in Romney from 6 p.m. to midnight. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.