Weathering the storm
The ice storm that began late Wednesday and continued nearly all of Thursday has left folks all over the county without power, even into Friday morning.
The storm was the county’s 1st of the season; Hampshire was under an ice storm warning until 10 p.m. last night, and the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office urged folks to stay home.
“Ice is no joke,” they posted on their Facebook page Wednesday evening.
The Potomac Edison power outage map shows outages all over the county; folks reported having no power from Springfield, Sunrise Summit, Augusta and Pleasantdale, Paw Paw and down Grassy Lick to Kirby. So many lost power Thursday that Hampshire County Homeland Security and Emergency Management established a warming shelter at the Romney Fire Company.
Potomac Edison reported Friday morning that their service area experienced “significant tree-related damage, including dozens of downed power lines.”
They also explained that crews spent most of Thursday clearing hazards, and that before the crews can safely access the outage site and make repairs, a forestry crew must come in and remove tree debris.
“Unfortunately, this can be a time consuming process,” they posted on Facebook Thursday evening.
Customers without power can make sure their outage is reported by calling 888-544-4877. The outage map can be found at http://spr.ly/MDWVOutageMap and a status update can be found by texting STAT to 544487.
Also: Christ Community Church in Augusta is open for anyone who might still be out of electricity, said Pastor Don Kesner.
“Anyone who might be hungry, we’re going to fix breakfast and lunch and dinner, and if they have to, they’re welcome to bring a sleeping bag and stay,” he said. “We don’t want anybody being cold, and fortunately our church has electricity.”
He added that folks can stay as long as they need to with no cost.
Christ Community Church is located at 74 Hollow Farm Lane just off Route 50 along the 3-lane in Augusta.
For more complete coverage of the storm, keep an eye on next week’s Review and on our Facebook page.
Support Esther’s House at Crystal Valley
Crystal Valley Restaurant & Saloon will host “Dinner with Santa” from 5:30-7:30 p.m. tonight. The restaurant is merging with Esther’s House to support its mission of providing West Virginia families with toys, books, games and puzzles for kids.
Price for the buffet is $15 for adults and $10 for kids. Portions of each buffet sold will be donated to Esther’s House. Santa, Ms. Claus and Santa’s Elf helper will join feasters from 6-7 p.m. A gift will be provided to each child (while supplies last) complimentary of Esther’s House.
On Saturday: The Grinch himself will be coming to The River House to read his classic Christmas tale from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
Popcorn will be provided, and attendees are encouraged to bring a pet supply to donate to the local animal shelter. A list of accepted items can be found on TRH webpage.
On Sunday: Mountain View Assembly of God Church will present a Christmas program this Sunday. At 10:30 a.m., there will be singing and a children’s program.
At 6 p.m., the church will present its annual “Christmas in Juneberry” play. The “knee-slapping, belly-holding” comedy bears a warm message that teaches the true meaning of Christmas. The church is located on top of Cooper Mountain at 7557 Northwestern Turnpike. Admittance is free.
Boys basketball postponed
The Hampshire boys basketball game vs. Keyser, originally scheduled for tonight, Fri. Dec. 16, will now be played on Sat. Dec. 17, at 2:30 pm. JV will take the court at 1 p.m.
Musselman Duals canceled for HHS: Due to school closure, Hampshire wrestling will not be competing in the Musselman Duals on Friday or Saturday.
All aboard!
The glittering North Pole Express’ season to remember
We’ll also cover:
• Digging into Hampshire’s broadband timeline
• How the buck firearm season shaped up here – and across the state
• More on the displaced folks from last week’s fire in Romney
