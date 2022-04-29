MAKING HEADLINES
Covid rebounds in county
Hampshire County had 20 active Covid-19 cases Thursday and 2 people hospitalized with the virus.
That’s the highest totals and 1st hospitalizations in a month as the Omicron sub-variant works its way through the nation.
The county was still green on the state’s 5-color tracking map Thursday morning, but unlike most of April, a half dozen yellow counties appeared on the map.
Vaccinations here continue to lag, with Hampshire County having the 3rd-lowest vaccination rate in the state.
Election just 11 days away
Early voting enters its 1st weekend today. Residents in all of Hampshire County’s 25 precincts can vote at the Courthouse in Romney until 4 today or between 9 and 5 Saturday. Early voting wraps up next week, with the Courthouse polling station open from 8 to 4 Monday-Friday and 9 to 5 next Saturday as well.
Election Day is May 10.
Hampshire County voters are choosing 3 school board members and a conservation supervisor who take office July 1 as well as major-party candidates for November’s election for the offices of county commission, county clerk, circuit clerk, Congress, state senator and delegates for both the 88th and 89th districts.
Also: The Grantsville Stockyard reported Thursday that the state of Maryland has banned poultry sales indefinitely. Cases of avian flu that are sweeping the nation have been found in the Old Line State.
THIS WEEKEND
3 chances to do some good
Get out and about on a gorgeous spring weekend with some good intents in mind.
• There’s a benefit spaghetti supper from 4 to 7 this evening at Romney First United Methodist Church. It’s been sponsored by the Romney Lions Club. An $8 meal (free for 10 and under) includes spaghetti, homemade sauce, garlic bread, coleslaw, applesauce, drink and dessert. Takeout is available.
• The River House in Capon Bridge is having a workday from 8 to 3 Saturday. Stay as long as you can to weed, paint, plant, organize and spruce up the place. Bring tools and gloves if you have them.
• If you’re shopping at Food Lion Saturday, drop something off in front for Eagle Scout Bret Hano’s food drive from 10 to 3. He’s trying to match last year’s ton of donations.
SPORTS
Light weekend for Trojans
Hampshire High’s softball team plays host to East Hardy in a 5 p.m. game this evening, the only sports event on the HHS schedule until Tuesday.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
#withmymom 2022
Meet the 120-plus moms and their biggest fans — just in time for Mother’s Day.
We’ll also cover:
• How early voting is faring in Hampshire County at the 1-week mark.
• Inside the battle with the fire that destroyed WVSDB’s Administration Building.
• Hampshire County’s big grants to upgrade the Health Department.
