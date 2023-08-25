MAKING HEADLINES
Marsh: State sees ‘small uptick’ in Covid cases
Waning vaccine immunity and new variants of the disease are contributing to a recent small uptick in Covid-19 related illness in the United States, said Dr. Clay Marsh, the physician who led West Virginia’s pandemic response.
It’s not just the Mountain State; the rest of the country has also seen a small increase in Covid-related hospitalizations lately, Marsh reported.
“These new variants that are starting to spread, along with the fact that for a good number of people, their last vaccine has been greater than six months ago, then I think we’re seeing some reduction of immunity,” Marsh said. “The virus is continuing to become more capable of evading the immune system. So I do think we are seeing a little bit of an increase in the number of cases.”
Covid hospitalizations in West Virginia increased by 17 this week compared with the week before, Marsh said. Eleven more people were admitted to intensive care units this week than last.
Those numbers are “substantially” lower than at other times during the pandemic, he said.
During a briefing Wednesday, State Health Officer Dr. Matthew Christiansen said on average, 10 West Virginians each day and 70-80 per week are hospitalized with Covid.
The state has not seen a significant increase, he said.
“This remains some of the lowest hospitalization rates that we’ve seen since April of 2020,” Christiansen said.
Boosters that target the most commonly circulated strains of the virus — those related to the Omicron variant — are expected to be available in mid-September, Marsh said, once they’re approved by the CDC and the FDA.
Together again: The Hampshire High School Class of 1968 will hold their 55th class reunion on Sept. 30 at the Augusta Fire Hall, and the deadline for reservations is Sept. 1.
Happy hour will begin at 5 p.m. with the dinner following at 6. The cost is $20 per person.
Checks should be mailed to Sharon Colebank at 1644 South Fork Little Cacapon Road, Augusta WV, 26704.
THIS WEEKEND
Spike it up Saturday for Giffin, celebrate Rankin in Romney
Volleyball players are limbering up for Saturday’s 20th annual Todd Giffin Memorial Volleyball Tournament.
The tournament begins at 9 a.m. at the Capon Bridge fire hall. There is a $60 entry per team of five or six people. But volleyball is just a glimpse of all the fun. Prizes, an auction, a bounce house for kids and concessions will be available. Proceeds raised from the tournament will go to the Capon Bridge Public Library.
On Friday: Maybe this Friday’s Open Mic is the night folks get the courage to share some of their music, poetry or comedy at The River House. Participants will hop on stage from 6 to 9 p.m. and perform their chosen art form. Don’t have the heart to perform? Just chat it up while enjoying some snacks and drinks available for purchase.
On Saturday: Swing by the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind Brannon Building at 10 a.m. to honor the unsung hero, Marlin Lane Rankin, alumni of WVSDB. Rankin played a key role in the 1920 WV House of Delegates for women to gain the right to vote. Different activities, light refreshments and a performance by the Honeybee Community Choir will be available. The WVSDB, the Town of Romney and the Hampshire County Arts Council support the events. For eligible people, there will even be an opportunity to register to vote. Learn how one man here helped change America and women’s rights.
SPORTS
Trojan football opens season tonight
This evening on Sunrise Summit, the Hampshire gridders kick off the season with a traditional opponent – Preston – at 7 p.m. at Rannells Field.
The opening game of the 2023 campaign is Hampshire County Football Youth Night; all kids wearing their team jersey or cheer uniform get in free.
Spikers smash Indians 3-0
The Summit was boisterous on Thursday night as Hampshire brushed off Berkeley Springs 3-0 in the season opener.
Also: Boys soccer defeats Keyser 7-1 and girls soccer shutout the Golden Tornado 5-0.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Hard at work
A few folks who dedicate their time to tough jobs, in honor of the upcoming Labor Day holiday
We’ll also cover:
• The status of fundraising for the Romney pool – plus, what’s next
• How much the Todd Giffin Memorial tourney raised for the Capon Bridge Library
• Our new schools: the latest and greatest on Windy Ridge and Ice Mountain elementaries
