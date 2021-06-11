MAKING HEADLINES
State takes hard look at WVSDB
The State Department of Education is sending an intervention team to Romney to work with the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
The State Board of Education ordered the intervention Wednesday during its monthly meeting. It also ordered State Superintendent Clayton Burch to prepare a public report on what the Department of Education’s Office of Support and Accountability found during a visit to WVSDB last month.
The intervention team is to help WVSDB improve across several fronts, from refining employment and payroll practices to developing school leadership to enhancing residential life
2 more Covid deaths
The Hampshire County Health Department this week confirmed 2 new deaths due to complications of Covid-19.
The deceased are a 97year-old man and a 78 year-old woman, both from Romney. The department said both deaths occurred earlier, but were just reported to the state.
Hampshire County has now lost 37 people to the pandemic.
THIS WEEKEND
Podsiadlo holds book signing
Romney author, singer and chef Elizabeth Podsiadlo will be holding a book signing at the River House tonight, June 11 from 6-7 p.m. Recipes from Podsiadlo’s books will be served in the café, so come early and grab something to eat as you learn a bout her culinary ghost novels: “Talking Pictures,” “The Last Aria” and “Sonoma’s Gold.”
Also: West Virginia’s Free Fishing Weekend is June 12 and 13, where residents and nonresidents are able to fish in the Mountain State for free. The annual event gives novice and returning anglers the opportunity to fish without a license.
SPORTS
Anderson, Hicks and Lucas are Rannells Award Finalists
The 2020-21 Rannells Award will be handed out on Sunday afternoon via Hampshire High athletics virtual awards banquet. Christian Hicks, Mikhi Anderson and Chris Lucas have been nominated as the 3 finalists for the Rannells Award.
Also: The class AAA state track meet will start on Friday June 11 with 2 events and conclude on Saturday June 12 at Laidley Field in Charleston. Follow the Hampshire Review facebook page for state meet updates.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
#withmydad
Dozens of pictures of you and your dad — just in time for Father’s Day
We’ll also cover:
• The annual Relay for Life’s newest incarnation
• The pandemic’s ending — and employers are still having trouble finding people to hire
• The state board of education’s plan for WVSDB
