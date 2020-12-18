Police, rescue and fire squads are responding at this hour (10:25 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18) to an apparent head-on collision on U.S. in Frye's Flat, between Shanks and Augusta.
Eastern Panhandle Working Fires is reporting that 2 people are deceased and victims were trapped in their vehicles.
U.S. 50 is closed to through traffic for the time being.
Fire companies and rescue squads from Augusta and Romney along with the county ambulance service were called to the scene shortly after 10 a.m..
As we learn developments, the story will be updated.
