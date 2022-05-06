MAKING HEADLINES
Giffin group donates $13K
The organizers of the Todd Giffin Memorial Volleyball Tournament presented proceeds from 2021’s event — $13,000 — to the Capon Bridge Revitalization Group Tuesday.
The funds will go toward completion of the Capon School Street project. The street is the entryway to Capon Bridge Elementary and Middle schools as well as the Capon Bridge Community Town Park.
The 2022 tournament will be Aug. 27.
Early voting wrapping up
Election Day is Tuesday and early voting wraps up Saturday.
You can vote at the Hampshire County Courthouse in Romney until 4 today and between 9 and 5 Saturday. Otherwise, get to your precinct and vote between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Voters are choosing nominees for Congress, State Senate, the House of Delegates, County Commission, County Clerk and Circuit Clerk. Nonpartisan races include school board and conservation supervisor.
Hampshire voters have contested races for school board, county commission, each of the 2 delegate districts that serve the county and Congress.
Covid hangs around
The pandemic continues to linger in Hampshire County, but not enough to knock the county out of its green status on the state’s 5-color tracking map.
The Health Department’s weekly update Thursday night showed 10 new cases over the previous 7 days, with 6 active and none hospitalized.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
North River Mills Day returns
Step back in time Saturday for the 25th annual North River Mills/Ice Mountain Day. Historical re-enactors, old-time music and tons of good food will welcome you to celebrate, beginning at 10 a.m. in North River Mills.
• There’s ample opportunity to get out and get a little culture in Capon Bridge this weekend: The River House is highlighting Monica Wilson at Friday’s gallery opening (from 5-7 p.m.), and Saturday will bring an artisan market at TRH from 10 a.m. until 3.
Also on Saturday: The River House is hosting The Fly Birds for an evening concert, with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance, and $15 at the door.
• The Hampshire County Health Fair runs from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Hope Christian Church, Augusta.
• The Hampshire County Health Fair runs from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Hope Christian Church, Augusta.
SPORTS
Trojan girls place 2nd at PVC
Hampshire racked up 106 points on Wednesday evening in Keyser, which was good enough for 2nd place at the PVC championships. The Frankfort girls were tops with 125 points. On the boys’ side of the meet, HHS finished in 3rd place with 47 total points.
Keyser won the meet with 151 points and Frankfort took silver with 92 points.
Also: The Trojan baseball team beat Petersburg 7-6 on Wednesday evening thanks to Case Parsons, who hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 7th inning to score Austin Eglinger.
If weather permits, the Trojans will play Martinsburg this evening on Sunrise Summit with 1st pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Capon Springs turns 90
A peek inside Hampshire County’s premier resort
We’ll also cover:
• The end of the campaign as the primary election is held Tuesday
• All the 38 grand jury indictments handed up last week
• North River Mills’ 25th (sort of) annual spring celebration
• North River Mills' 25th (sort of) annual spring celebration
