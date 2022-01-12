On Monday night, I watched UGA win the National Championship and thanks to ESPN, I was able to absorb the game in an entirely different way.
As the exclusive carrier of the College Football Playoff National Championship, ESPN’s Megacast featured 8 different options to watch the game, including:
ESPN — Main telecast
ESPN2 — Film Room with Jimbo Fisher
ESPNU — Command Center
ESPNews — Skycast
ESPN Deportes — Spanish language
SEC Network — Georgia and Alabama hometown radio
ESPN Radio — National radio broadcast
ESPN app — Georgia hometown radio; Alabama hometown radio; high Skycast; All-22; halftime bands
I chose to watch the game on ESPNews via Skycast, which featured the All-22 camera, showing all 22 players on the field at once, just like players and coaches watch the game during film study. Another benefit to watching on Skycast is that there were no announcers, just the sounds of the crowd and PA announcer from inside Lucas Oil Stadium.
As a fan of pure football, I preferred listening to the chants of “Roll Tide” from the Crimson Tide fans and the UGA faithful singing “Glory, glory to old Georgia!”
Most of all, I enjoyed the acoustics coming from the bands of both teams, and that got me to thinking, why can’t the band play at basketball games in West Virginia?
According to the WVSSAC basketball coaches’ packet, the pep band is not permitted to play at basketball games. In fact, the band is not allowed at any of the following events including — basketball, baseball, cheer, cross country, golf, softball, swimming, tennis, track & field, volleyball and wrestling.
Only 2 sports are allowed to have the band in the stands, soccer and football.
While the SSAC tells the band to go pound sand, meanwhile, recorded music played over an amplified speaker system is completely legal.
So let’s get this straight. Music coming from instruments played by students is illegal; yet, rap music blaring out obscenities is acceptable?
Wouldn’t you rather hear the HHS band play the National Anthem instead of some generic version found on YouTube?
In a hard fought game late in the 4th quarter, wouldn’t you prefer to hear the Trojan fight song instead of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’”
(Hearing Mountain State natives bellow out, “Born and raised in South Detroit,” is cringe)
In all seriousness, why is loud obnoxious music played over a sound system permitted while the tunes of the band muted?
According to the beliefs and objectives of the SSAC — “The Commission believes that a controlled activities program is a strong factor in the development of courage, personality, cooperation, and leadership.”
So why thwart the opportunities for band members to develop their craft?
Perhaps the SSAC believes the lyrics of Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz are more enriching regarding youth development.
“3-6-9, **** you fine
Hoping she can sock it to me one more time
Get low,
get low (get low),
get low (get low),
get low (get low)
To the window (to the window),
to the wall (to the wall)
‘Til the sweat drop down my *****
‘Til all these ****** crawl”
Courage, personality, cooperation and leadership certainly come to mind when reading those lyrics.
Give me the pep band thundering, “Hang on Sloopy” instead of speakers screeching crap rap.
This is a high school basketball game, not a New York City nightclub. ο
