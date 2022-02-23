Bobcats capture 4th straight PVL title
PETERSBURG – The Capon Bridge girls handed coach Butch Kuykendall the best retirement gift possible – a Potomac Valley League championship. The final game in coach K’s legendary career was one for the books, as the Bobcats (12-3) defeated Petersburg 41-25 to win the PVL title for the 4th straight year.
“I am so happy right now,” said coach Kuykendall while celebrating with his team. “To do it 4 years in a row is unbelievable.”
Coach K is no stranger to championship games; however, the savvy vet still gets butterflies as game day approaches.
“I was so nervous all day,” admitted Kuykendall. “I couldn’t sleep last night or this morning and they went out there and did it.”
Humble in victory, coach K pointed to his defense as the key to victory.
“Before the Davis-Thomas playoff game, we switched it up to a 1-3-1 (zone), and our defense has looked pretty good,” said Kuykendall. “Pretty good” is an understatement as Capon Bridge kept Petersburg scoreless 4 minutes and 30 seconds into the game. The Bobcats’ frisky defense helped them establish a lead at halftime 18-14.
Led by the fearless point guard Ava Call, Capon Bridge never let off the gas in the 2nd half as they plowed their way to victory, 41-25, on Petersburg’s home court.
Call was an unstoppable force of nature as she attacked the basket relentlessly, scoring 21 points, going 13-for-18 at the charity stripe.
“She was fantastic,” praised Kuykendall of Call’s performance. “Ava always does whatever we ask her to do.”
Coach K pointed out the win was truly a team effort, as players understood their role to help the Bobcats achieve victory.
“Hayden, Della, Haleigh, Aubrey, you name it, they all did great,” said coach K. “What a bunch of girls.”
Once again, coach Kuykendall returns to Capon Bridge with a gold basketball trophy in hand, a perfect way to end a legendary career.
B Team Championship
The Bobcats (12-4) looked to dethrone Petersburg in the B Team title game as well, however, the Vikings stalled the Capon Bridge offense to capture the PVL championship 34-14. The game was close at halftime, with Petersburg holding a narrow 2-point lead 11-9, but the Bobcats shot cold in the 2nd half, allowing the Vikings to run away with the title.
PVL Final
CB 41 Petersburg 25 12-3
Ava Call 21 pts, 3 steals 13-18 FTs
Hayden Davidson 2 rebs, 2 steals
Della Knight 3 pts, 7 rebs, 5 steals
Haleigh Holliday 2 pts, 4 rebs
Aubrey Fultz 11 pts
Hannah Haines 2 pts, 2 steals
Emerson Pearce 3 rebs
Hisely Keiter 2 pts
PVL Semifinal
CB 39 Tucker Valley 16 pts 11-3
Ava Call 18 pts, 4 steals
Della Knight 4 pts, 4 steals
Haleigh Holliday 2 pts, 6 rebs, 3 steals
Aubrey Fultz 11 pts,
Hannah Haines 2 pts
Emerson Pearce 3 rebs, 2 steals
Hisely Keiter 2 rebs, 2 steals
Madison Glass 2 pts
PVL Quarterfinal
CB 43 Davis-Thomas 18 10-3
Ava Call 16 pts, 5 rebs, 5 steals
Della Knight 8 pts, 6 rebs
Haleigh Holliday 9 pts, 7 rebs
Aubrey Fultz 6 pts, 3 blocks, 3 steals
Hannah Haines 2 pts
Emerson Pearce 2 pts, 5 rebs
Olivia Goad 7 rebs, 4 steals o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.