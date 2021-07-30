The state Department of Education was spreading good news from the campus of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind this morning, Friday, July 30.
State Superintendent Clayton Burch, representatives from 7 agencies and some local politicians were on hand to tout the grand opening of the West Virginia Technical Assistance Center for Accessibility and Transitions, housed on the north end of the WVSDB campus.
The ribbon-cutting and speeches took place in front of the building most locals know as the IRC, or Instructional Resource Center, which has provided materials to hearing- and vision-impaired West Virginians since its construction in 1994.
Now, a yearlong project is turning it into the state Department of Education’s technical assistance center for those with access issues, beginning with vision and hearing.
Two of the state’s adult basic education programs, DHHR and the state’s birth-to-3 operation will now be headquartered here, in addition to the IRC and WVSDB’s birth-to-5 outreach.
Tours of the facility followed the opening ceremony.
For full coverage, pick up next Wednesday's Hampshire Review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.