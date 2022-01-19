Benefit dinner to raise funds for Riggleman family after fire
AUGUSTA —The Riggleman family has made a name for themselves giving back to the community, and now the community has the opportunity to give back to them a month after a devastating fire that resulted in massive losses.
Mountainview Animal Hospital in Keyser is organizing a benefit dinner for the Rigglemans to help them rebuild after the end-of-December fire that led to the loss of 23 bred sows or gilts and multiple litters, as well as feed, the barn structure and equipment at Back Road Farms.
To help the Augusta family get back on their feet, their neighbors at Mountainview Veterinary Care are organizing a benefit dinner for the end of the month.
Shannon Michael with Mountainview said she’s neighbors with the Rigglemans, so she and her family wanted to help.
“Steven and Tara are really good friends of ours,” Michael said. “One of our vets had even come out and got to see Steven before it all happened.”
The vet had made sure everything was looking healthy and ready to go for the sows to give birth, and then the fire raged.
“They lost everything,” Michael said. “All their animals, their medicines, the barn and everything in it. I thought we’d do something to get them back on their feet.”
The benefit dinner is shaping up; it’ll be a spaghetti dinner at the Rio schoolhouse on Jan. 29 from 4 p.m. until 7. It’ll be $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and the plates will include spaghetti, salad, a roll and dessert.
“I’ve had a lot of stuff donated already, like the noodles, the hamburger and the rolls, and I’m looking for someone to donate sauce for the spaghetti, and dressing for the salad.” Michael described.
The Riggleman family has been supplying pigs to 4-H and FFA kids for almost a decade, making a difference in the lives of those kids and their families.
“They’ve been big supporters of FFA and 4-H,” Michael emphasized. “The main thing is to get them back on their feet.”
At the benefit, Michael said she’s also looking to do a silent auction with donated items. Donations for the benefit will be accepted at Mountainview Veterinary in Moorefield, and for questions, you can reach Michael at the store at 304-530-5757
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.