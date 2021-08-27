MAKING HEADLINES
Red … and getting worse
The number of new Covid-19 cases here had Hampshire County red for the 5th day in a row on the state’s 5-color tracking map.
And at the rate the virus is popping up, the color won’t change any time soon. The Hampshire County Health Department announced that 27 people tested positive Wednesday, the highest single-day total of the pandemic.
“Please take this seriously and wear a mask, social distance, hand washing, and stay home when feeling ill,” the department said on its Facebook page.
On Thursday, West Virginia had no counties in green status. Two were yellow, 1 was gold and 26 each were orange or red.
SPORTS
Trojans play Preston in season opener
The Hampshire football regular season starts tonight with a home game against Preston at Rannells Field. The Trojans are 7-10 all-time against the Knights, having last won in 2017, 27-12. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Youth: The Romney Pioneer football game vs. Pendleton on Sept. 1 has been canceled due to Covid regulations.
Soccer: The Trojan girls soccer team battled Spring Mills to a 2-2 tie on Tuesday to give the squad an overall record of 1-0-1 on the season. Kaelyn Knight and Camryn Downs scored the goals for the Trojans.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Hometown heroes
We salute the county’s 1st responders — and give you a look at a firefighter’s burden.
We’ll also cover:
• Latest developments in the state intervention at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind
• How the Review fared in the state press association’s annual contest
• A look at Labor Day 2021
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
