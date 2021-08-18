Community Foundation open for 2021’s Spirit of Giving nominations
Know a group or a person who has made a significant difference in the community in 2021? Someone who has made the community a better place?
Nominate them for the Community Foundation’s 2021 Spirit of Giving awards.
The Community Foundation is now taking nominations for its annual awards, which will go to those people or organizations that have made a significant impact in the community during 2021, through their community contributions that have enhanced, improved or positively affected the overall quality of life in Hampshire County, through philanthropic or other means.
The Community Foundation’s director, Amy Pancake, also said that the community is “lucky” to have people who dedicate their time and resources to bettering the community.
“Meaningful community solutions aren’t possible without people, from all walks of life, rolling up their sleeves to share their time and talent,” she praised. “The true spirit of giving resides in the hearts of individuals that give with no expectation of anything in return. (We) look forward to honoring and celebrating this generosity.”
Last year, the Foundation’s Spirit of Giving program celebrated “Covid Heroes,” specifically focusing on organizations, businesses and those who responded to the pandemic by “rising to the challenge of navigating uncharted territory, and doing so with compassion and perseverance, driven by the ultimate goal of helping our community through this crisis,” explained Pancake.
Last year’s Spirit of Giving honorees included Bret Hano, the Eagle Scout who built a “Covid booth” at the Hampshire Center so families could visit with their loved ones safely, and Josh Arnold and Lost Mountain BBQ, for his continuous support of folks in need in the area.
Organizations that also saw this honor were the Hampshire County Committee on Aging, Hampshire County Schools and The River House.
There wasn’t an event to commemorate all of these awards; rather, the Foundation presented them individually with small gatherings.
This year, Pancake hopes that the honorees will be announced in an in-person ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 27 in the Hampshire High School auditorium. There will be a contingency plan if the ceremony is unable to happen in person.
To nominate a person or organization for this award, visit the Community Foundation website (www.ewvcf.com) for the online nomination form. Under the “Hampshire County Affiliate” tab, select “Events.”
There, fill out the fields in the nomination form. The Foundation asks that those nominating an organization are as specific as possible.
The funding for all of these programs is made possible through the Hampshire County Community Impact Fund and the Hampshire County Education Fund, as well as the many donors who have made gifts to these funds, including their Partners in Philanthropy.
Pancake added, “Just like all our funds, these funds allow multiple donors to make a combined and lasting difference in Hampshire County.” o
