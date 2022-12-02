MAKING HEADLINES
Countdown is on for Spring Fine Art Show
ROMNEY — While most minds are currently on Christmas, some Hampshire County artists are undoubtedly looking ahead to March – the deadline for entries for the 2023 Spring Fine Art Show.
Volunteer coordinator Ibi Hinrichs reminded artists last week to start thinking about the art they want to submit. Submissions will be taken Saturday, March 4, from 10:30 a.m. until 3.
There’s no jurying to get into the show; all original artwork is accepted.
“This is a great place to give your art exposure,” Hinrichs said. “The library is open many hours, which makes it convenient for people from all around to visit the show.”
Sarah Gallahan, a muralist from Winchester, will be the 2023 judge.
For more information on fees, pick-up procedure, eligibility or sales, email visualarts@hampshirearts.com or visit the Hampshire County Arts Council website at www.hampshirearts.org.
‘God’s Gifts of Love’ annual sign up scheduled for Saturday
Hanging Rock Church of the Brethren, X-Press Stop Liberty at North River, Hanging Rock Ruritan Club, Slanesville Ruritan Club, North River Ruritan Club and Alkire Rental Properties invite everyone to their annual “God’s Gifts of Love” for families.
Signup is from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Hanging Rock Church of the Brethren (11800 Northwestern Pike in Augusta). No applications will be accepted after this date. Toys and gifts can be dropped off at either the X-Press Stop Liberty in North River or Hanging Rock Church of the Brethren.
Questions, call 304-359-0652 or 304-359-0728.
Revenue collections exceed Justice’s expectations: Gov. Jim Justice announced yesterday that the state’s General Revenue collections for the month of November are $112.7 million above estimates and 10.3 percent ahead of prior year receipts.
Year-to-date record collections are $687.5 million above estimates.
“Our revenue collections continue to exceed our expectations in an incredible way,” Justice said. “West Virginians spoke loud and clear with their vote in the election – they want tax cuts, but they want them done responsibly.”
November personal income tax collections totaled $158.9 million. Collections exceeded the estimate by $109.7 million and prior year receipts by 14.9 percent.
Monthly revenue and cash flow reports from the West Virginia State Budget Office can be found on the organization’s website, at https://budget.wv.gov/reportsandcharts/revenuereports/Pages/default.aspx
THIS WEEKEND
December kicks off with lights, trees, parade
The weekends in December are chock-full of Christmas fun, starting this evening in Romney with the cookie crawl and town lighting. Select businesses will be open late downtown, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., handing out sweet treats.
Afterward, at 6 p.m., the Town of Romney will join for an old-time tree lighting ceremony at the old courthouse on Main Street – with music and an appearance from a very special guest.
• On Saturday, the streets of Capon Bridge and Springfield will be bustling with holiday cheer. The action in Capon Bridge begins from 1-3:30 p.m. with gingerbread houses in the fire hall. The town tree lighting will be at 5, after the parade rolls down Route 50 at 4, sponsored by K&C Construction.
In Springfield, the 2nd annual “Christmas in the Square” will get underway at 4 p.m. in the town square with a live Nativity, food, games, a tree lighting, Santa and more.
On Sunday: The Paw Paw Christmas parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. at Kimble Funeral Home, traveling down Winchester Street to the Bank of Romney.
Also on Sunday: The Honeybee Community Choir is holding their 6th annual Advent concert at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Romney (on School Street) at 2 p.m. Refreshments will be available afterwards, and a freewill donation will be taken for the Romney Children’s Home.
On Monday: The West Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind will be holding their Celebration of Lights on Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. The community is welcome to attend.
They will gather at the Brannon Building (the old School for the Blind) and walk around campus, light up the buildings and sing carols. They’ll end at the Sevigny Building (the old Secondary School for the Deaf) with hot chocolate and cookies prepared by the school’s ProStart program.
SPORTS
Trojan girls stomp Frankfort 54-35
A trio of Trojans scored double digit points in the season opener on Wednesday as Hampshire beat Frankfort 54-35 in Short Gap. Izzy Blomquist led all scorers with 16 points, while seniors Liz Pryor and Hannah Ault both scored 11. The Trojans have their home opener this evening against Petersburg starting at 7:30 p.m.
Also: The Trojan swim team is back in the pool on Saturday. The meet is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. in Shepherdstown.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Eyeing up winter sports
The Review’s annual winter sports section offers a look at the teams taking their turn in the spotlight this season
We’ll also cover:
• The rising costs to heat your home – and where you can turn for help
• A 102-year-old’s love for her family and her independence
• Music and mushrooms: this year’s round of West Virginia Folklife apprenticeships in Hampshire County
