Relays and rivers and re-enactors, oh my
There are big doings in Capon Bridge this weekend: Relay for Life, the 1st-ever Riverfest at The River House and the Fort Edwards’ Family Frontier Day celebration. Relay kicks off at 4 p.m. at the Capon Bridge Fire Department grounds, and will feature live music, a car show, vendors, food and more.
Riverfest will also welcome live music, food vendors, speakers and more, and folks are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets to the free event. The festival opens 4 p.m. today and 11 a.m. tomorrow.
Finally, Family Frontier Day at Fort Edwards brings history to life with re-enactors, presentations, demonstrations and plenty of opportunities to learn about how folks lived during the French-and-Indian War. The day begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and will wrap up around 4.
Also: On the opposite side of the county, in Purgitsville, the Flying Squirrel Ranch is hosting their 8th annual Kindred Spirits Festival. The 3-day festival begins Friday night at 6 p.m. and lasting through Sunday, when it wraps up at 5.
Come listen to live music and try their Appalachian spirits (if you’re old enough).
The festival raises money for the Indie on Main, a Keyser nonprofit that promotes and supports the arts. Tickets are $25 for all 3 days and $15 for a day pass. Tickets can be purchased on their website, www.theindieonmain.com. Just click, “Get Tickets.”
MAKING HEADLINES
Testimony ends in Williams’ case
MARTINSBURG — Nearly 30 witnesses took the stand by the time the misconduct hearing against Judge Carter Williams reached its end at midday Thursday.
He’s charged with violating judicial and legal conduct requirements stemming out of driving and shopping incidents in Hardy County.
Williams himself took the stand in the case before the 9-member Judicial Hearing Board. The panel has 60 days to issue findings and a recommendation to the State Supreme Court.
Romney says yes to a fire fee, elects council members
ROMNEY — Voters here said they would support a $2.50 service fee for fire protection to be added to their monthly water and sewer bills.
The vote was 67-47. The fee still has to be approved by the Town Council.
Lisa Hileman became the newest Town Council member, winning 1 of the 3 4-year terms up for election Tuesday. She joined incumbents Paula O'Brien and Bill Taylor in the winners circle. The 3rd incumbent, Johnny Duncan, didn't seek re-election.
Savanna Morgret and Carl Laitenberger were elected to unexpired terms. Richard Shanholtzer was re-elected town recorder.
Holidays all around
State and local government offices are closed today for the 1-year-old Juneteenth holiday, which the federal government observes (and closes offices for and has no mail delivery) on Monday.
Monday is the state’s West Virginia Day holiday, giving state and local government offices another day off (along with the feds) anyway.
And, of course, Sunday is Father’s Day.
Also: Nearly half — 25 of 55 — of West Virginia’s counties were yellow Thursday on the state’s 5-color map that tracks Covid-19’s spread. Hampshire was among them, as it has been for about 2 weeks straight.
MEMORIAL SERVICES
Mountain Dale
Mountain Dale Church and cemetery will hold its annual memorial service and meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 19.
The church is on Mountain Dale Church Road, off South Little Cacapon Road, in Shanks.
Timber Ridge Christian
Timber Ridge Christian Church’s, Homecoming/Memorial Service, will take place at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 19.
Pastor Michael VanDerLinden will deliver the message. Sunday school class begins at 10 a.m. A covered dish lunch will follow the worship service.
The church is at 5700 Christian Church Road in High View.
Central UMC
Central United Methodist Church will have its annual Memorial Service at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 19.
A covered dish lunch will follow the service.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Bluegrass on our mind
We’ll set you up for next Saturday’s annual South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival
We’ll also cover:
• What’s next in the misconduct case against Judge Carter Williams
• Audree Carpenter’s trip to Africa
• A visit with the Mountaineer mascot
