Farm credit makes donation
The annual holiday donation was made on behalf of their customer-owners and business affiliates. Recipients were hand selected by each of the company’s 7 lending regions. Beneficiaries included several Toys for Tots and Operation Christmas Child locations, 4 therapeutic riding centers, churches and Salvation Army chapters, and several food banks serving their 96-county footprint.
Summit completes acquisition.
Takeover of the Winchester, Ky.-based company was completed Dec. 15.
The former WinFirst Bank offices will continue to operate under that name until late May, when they assume the Summit Community Bank name. Summit now operates 43 banking locations.
