Farm credit makes donation

STAUNTON, Va. — Farm Credit of the Virginias pledged $17,500 in December to charities in its region of Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland.

The annual holiday donation was made on behalf of their customer-owners and business affiliates. Recipients were hand selected by each of the company’s 7 lending regions. Beneficiaries included several Toys for Tots and Operation Christmas Child locations, 4 therapeutic riding centers, churches and Salvation Army chapters, and several food banks serving their 96-county footprint. 

Summit completes acquisition.

MOOREFIELD —Summit Financial Group’s banking subsidiary has completed its acquisition of WinFirst Financial Corp. and its subsidiary, WinFirst Bank.

Takeover of the Winchester, Ky.-based company was completed Dec. 15.

The former WinFirst Bank offices will continue to operate under that name until late May, when they assume the Summit Community Bank name. Summit now operates 43 banking locations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.