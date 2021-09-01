If you want the Department of Education to know that you’re displeased with the way it is dispensing details about the Intervention, consider these options:

• Email State Superintendent Clayton Burch at superintendent@k12.wv.us

• Email the State Board of Education at comments.wvde@k12.wv.us. I can’t be sure those will get to the 9 State Board members because they apparently get cleared through the Department of Education 1st. The state’s website does not list contact information for individual State Board members.

•  Contact Gov. Jim Justice’s office by calling 304-558-2000 or following this link to the governor’s website to send an email, https://appengine.egov.com/apps/wv/governor/contactus.

• Delegate Ruth Rowan represents the district that includes WVSDB and she serves on the school’s advisory board. Her Charleston office phone is 304-340-3157. Her email is voterowan@hotmail.com or ruth.rowan@wvhouse.gov.

