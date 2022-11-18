MAKING HEADLINES
Gear up for those bucks
It’s finally here – buck firearms season in West Virginia starts Monday.
Hunters who want a chance to harvest an extra buck during the 2-week season must purchase their RG or RRG stamp BEFORE the season starts, reminds WVDNR.
Resident hunters must purchase their Class RG and non-resident hunters must purchase their Class RRG stamp by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. They won’t be able to purchase either stamps once the season officially starts. Stamps are limited to 1 per licensed hunter and may be purchased at WVhunt.com or an authorized retailer (the list can be found at wvdnr.gov).
Hunters are also reminded that they are required to use their permanent DNR identification number to check in their game online at WVhunt.com, at a license agent or by calling 1-844-WVCHECK. For specific information about checking game or chronic wasting disease, take a peek at DNR’s Hunting and Trapping Regulation’s Summary (also on their website, wvdnr.gov).
You got game? Show us
The Review is publishing our annual special section, “Your Season’s Best Whitetails & Bears,” sponsored by Just Pawn It in Capon Bridge.
We want to see your hunting success!
Send us your photos of you and your kills, along with all the pertinent information about your hunt, and we’ll include it in our 20th annual edition.
And please, don’t feel like we only want trophies. If you’re proud of your harvest, then we are proud to publish it.
Photos (color only) will be accepted at the Review office until 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Email your picture and information to ads@hampshirereview.com, or mail it to us at P.O. Box 1036, Romney, W.V. 26757. Or, if it’s more convenient, drop it off at our office at 74 W. Main St.
Our only request is that you please include the name of the hunter, date and location of the kill with your picture, and don’t forget to include your name and phone number in case we have any questions.
AND, if it’s the first deer, bear, turkey or whatever game you have ever shot, let us know that too; we’ll feature first kills on a special page.
If you would like to highlight your business in this year’s edition, give us a call at 304-822-3871. Our advertising deadline is Friday, Dec. 16.
Also: Thanksgiving break for Hampshire County Schools begins Monday and runs through Friday, Nov. 25. The Review office will be closed for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
Get a jump on holiday fun
Start this weekend off today by warming up with a glass of wine or hot chocolate as you join (or watch) musicians Old Time Jammin at the River house from 6-9 p.m. Snacks, drink and better yet, friends, will be present. Join some old friends, make some new ones and learn to play an instrument while you’re at it.
On Saturday: Get your Christmas shopping done while supporting the community by going to the annual Christmas Bazaar at Springfield Assembly of God from 9 a.m. to 3 pm. Crafts, food, homemade pies, bake goods and so much more will be available.
On Sunday: Put on your mittens and hats for Sunday’s Christmas on the Farm at the McDaniel Farms in Augusta. Get a picture taken with Santa and bring your doggies while you shop for Christmas gifts with the many vendors that will be in attendance. This event will take place from 12-5 p.m.
The farm is located at 2149 Ford Hill Road in Augusta. Remember to dress warmly.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
SPORTS
Leave it on the mat
Hampshire County Parks and Rec is now accepting applications for their youth wrestling program, Hampshire Mat Club, for boys and girls from ages 4 through 15.
Wrestlers will be classified by both age and weight. The club practices 3 nights per week until matches start, and twice a week after.
The registration fee is $25. To register, log on to the Parks and Rec website, hampshirecountyparks.com, and fill our and send the Program Registration form, located at the bottom of the home page.
You can also register in person at the Parks and Rec office, located at 90 North High Street in Romney any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
The word from the woods
A peek at how opening day went for hunters during the 1st day of buck firearms season
We’ll also cover:
• The value of shopping “small” this season
• The latest and greatest on the new schools in the county
• How Capon Bridge prepping for the Christmas season on the east end of the county
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.