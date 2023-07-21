MAKING HEADLINES
Storms are spotty overnight
The heavens opened up on parts of Hampshire County overnight, pounding rain and streaking lightning, but spared other areas.
A Weather Underground station near Romney recorded nearly an inch of rain — 0.86 — in the two hours between 1:25 and 3:25 a.m.
An Augusta station read .41 inches
But the Giggle Hollow station near Paw Paw only had .17 inches fall in the same time period, Amberwood in Delray registered .27 and at Shanny’s Station in Capo Bridge the reading was .23 inches.
Preliminary hearing Monday
Michael McCaughey of Golden Acres is due in Hampshire County Magistrate Court at 1:30 p.m. Monday for a preliminary hearing on 2nd-degree murder charges.
Magistrate Ron DiCiolla will determine if enough evidence exists to bind him over to circuit court on the felony charge.
Police say McCaughey shot and killed Cody Carlin, 27, of Hagerstown, Md., on July 13 when Carlin and an associate came to his home to repossess his 2019 Toyota Frontier pickup.
Carlin was on the phone with 911 when he was shot. McCaughey was arrested shortly afterward about 4 miles from home.
COUNTY FAIR
Weekend sets the stage
Gates officially open Monday on the 66th annual Hampshire County Fair, but activities Saturday and Sunday will lay the groundwork for the weeklong event.
A horse (and pony) show is back for a second year Saturday after a several-year absence. Equestrians will show their skills starting at 9 a.m.
Then on Sunday, barns and exhibit halls will be bustling as entries arrive for judging — from livestock early in the day to 4-H projects, photography, canning, garden produce and more all afternoon.
THIS WEEKEND
Peak into ‘The Secret Garden’
Kids from Hampshire County will have their grand performance for “The Secret Garden” this Saturday at 1:30 and 4 p.m. at the WVSDB’s Brannon Building. Almost 30 kids have worked hard this week by learning lines, rehearsing and reading/hearing the book in preparation for this modern-day musical adaptation. Watch the story of a young English girl raised in India who learns to appreciate all the good things in life as she embarks on a journey to visit her uncles. Doors open at 1 p.m., and admission for adults is $5; free for those under 18.
On Friday: Ready for an old time jam? The River House welcomes folks to another monthly night of music fun with the slow jam beginning at 6 p.m. and the fast jam at 7:30 p.m. Bring an instrument of just listen to the talent.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Get ready to get peachy
Our guide will set yo up for the 10th annual West Virginia Peach Festival coming Aug. 4-6
We’ll also cover:
• Demolition finally begins on old Hampshire Memorial Hospital
• What’s coming up in August to do for fun
• More on the murder charges against Michael McCaughey
