Long ago, there was a guy named Captain Joe Wild.
He was the captain of the country soldiers called the Bascars. One winter day in January, he rode his horse over the hill. He was angry because the city people below had different lifestyles. They had different clothes, cars, and houses. Captain Wild walked into the city and told the mayor he declared war. The Empires were the city people. They prepared their weapons for war with Captain Jake Liberty.
The Bascars only had a few days to make the battlefield and build their forts to attack the Empires. They tamed bears and trained them to take into the war to help guard their forts with pitchforks. The Bascars made their crossbows and forty arrows for each soldier. The Empires bought blasters to blast ice balls at the bears and the Bascars. Some of the Empires had ice blasters, and others had snowball launchers.
The war took place on January 25th, 1936. Some of the Empires hid in the bushes around the field to try to get in the Bascars' forts and defeat them. The other Empire soldiers were following Captain Liberty's orders to blast snowballs and ice balls as much as they could. The bears began to attack the Empires with the pitch forks. The Bascars started to fire their crossbows.
After a month of war, all of a sudden, the mayor set free a herd of buffalos on the battlefield. The Bascars and the Empires had to work together to defeat the buffalos. By working together, they learned that they were a team and needed to fire the mayor. The judge said the captains should be the new mayors together. The new mayors were ready to combine their lifestyles.
