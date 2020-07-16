A $10,000 reward is being offered to get 14-year-old Jonathan Adams back with his family.
The family announced the award Wednesday, the 4th day since the boy disappeared, for information leading to his safe return.
A massive search of 130 acres around Golden Acres occurred Tuesday, complete with a dive team searching the lake there. Golden Acres is off North River Road just north of U.S. 50, east of Augusta.
Jonathan is 5-foot-2 and weighs about 96 pounds. Family couldn’t provide a definite description of the clothes he was wearing and it was reported that he didn’t have a cell phone on him.
He was last seen around 11 p.m. Saturday at a relative’s home and his disappearance was noted about 7 hours later.
If you have information regarding Jonathan’s whereabouts, call 911 or the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office at 304-822-3894. Anonymous tips can be left on the sheriff’s website, wwwhampshirecountysheriffwv.com.
