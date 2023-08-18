MAKING HEADLINES
Ready, set, learn
It’s that time of year again – the first day of the 2023-2024 school year is Monday, Aug. 21.
Staff began their year on Monday, and Thursday and Friday (today) are professional learning days. Pre-K will start next Monday, Aug. 28.
For a complete school calendar, a link to find your child’s bus route, free meal information and more, visit the Hampshire County Schools website, boe.hamp.k12.wv.us.
Back to school: The Hampshire County Schools special education department is alerting parents that all new students in the county school system will be screened in the areas of speech, language, hearing and vision.
The screening will be conducted in the child’s school and will be quick.
Students who are entering the county school system from out of state for the first time, new preschool students and new kindergarten students will all be screened, as well as students referred by a teacher or parent.
One grade level per school is a vision screening recommendation. Parents who don’t want their child screened should notify their child’s school.
Let us see those faces! It’s tradition to take first-day-of-school pictures, right? Well, we want to see them, too! Send your photo, along with your child’s name, school and grade to news@hampshirereview.com. We’ll include some in a collection in the paper, and post all of them on our website.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
Tuning in with music, history
This Friday, slow down the last weekend of summer vacation with and old time slow jam from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at The River House. A fast jam will follow from 7:30 to 9 p.m. and all skill levels are welcoe to either session. Bring an instrument or just your ears for a cool Friday evening.
On Saturday: Bear stew anyone? Experience what campfire cooking would have been like during the French and Indian War. Gather around for some old time jams and stay awhile, all the fun begins at 11 a.m.
Also on Saturday: Intro to Irish Fiddle with Joe DeZarn. DeZarn will introduce fiddlers to Irish traditional music. The “pay what you can” workshop is from 2 to 4 p.m. at The Cat and The Fiddle. All ages are welcome.
•The Virginia-base trio, ThreeSound, is bringing in a mix of funk, rock, jazz and other fun sounds at The River House from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m., and tickets are $18 in advance and $22 at the door.
• Romney American Legion Post 91 is hosting its annual picnic beginning at noon at Camp Walker.
On Sunday: Join the Romney American Legion once again for their monthly breakfast buffet from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
SPORTS
Trojans win opener 2-1
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
A look at the new school year
New school updates, first day of school snaps and more
We’ll also cover:
• The outcome of this week’s three-day jury trial in circuit court
• The fall sports lineup in our annual section, Autumn Glory
• All the details you need for the 20th annual Todd Giffin Memorial Volleyball Tournament
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.