Hours
Senior centers have board games, puzzles and room to visit. Romney has a billiards table.
Romney (304-822-2465): 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; lunch at noon.
Springfield (304-822-7627): 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; supper at 4.
Capon Valley View (304-856-3650): 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Friday; lunch at noon
Activities
Wednesday, Aug. 10, Romney: 10:30-11:30 Bingo; fee 1 perishable item
Monday, Aug. 15, Romney: 11-noon Game day
Thursday, Aug. 18, Romney: 10:30-1:30 Welcome back summer luau
Menus
• Meals cost a donation for those 60 and over; $6 for those under 60
• When schools are closed due to road conditions or dismiss early, the senior centers will be closed.
• Menus are subject to change
• For more about home delivery or dine-in meals, call Susan Copenhaver at 304-822-2465.
Home delivery
Wednesday, Aug. 10 — Meatloaf, stewed tomatoes, Brussels sprouts, wheat roll, pudding
Thursday, Aug. 11 — Honey-mustard chicken, macaroni salad, butter beans, salad with tomatoes, cantaloupe
Friday, Aug. 12 — Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, cooked kale, biscuit, pineapple chunks
Monday, Aug. 15 — Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, salad, garlic wheat bread, fruit cocktail
Tuesday, Aug. 16 — Pork chop, stuffing, mixed vegetables, spinach salad with beets, cake with fruit topping
Wednesday, Aug. 17 — Salmon cakes, coleslaw, sweet potatoes, wheat roll, fruit
Thursday, Aug. 18 — Holiday luau: Ham with baked pineapple, black beans and rice, spinach salad, watermelon, yellow cake
Friday, Aug. 19 — Meatballs, brown rice, pinto beans, broccoli, white bread, fruit cocktail
Romney (Noon)
Wednesday, Aug. 10 — Meatloaf, stewed tomatoes, Brussels sprouts, wheat roll, pudding
Thursday, Aug. 11 — Honey-mustard chicken, macaroni salad, butter beans, salad with tomatoes, cantaloupe
Monday, Aug. 15 — Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, salad, garlic wheat bread, fruit cocktail
Wednesday, Aug. 17 — Salmon cakes, coleslaw, sweet potatoes, wheat roll, fruit
Thursday, Aug. 18 — Holiday luau: Ham with baked pineapple, black beans and rice, spinach salad, watermelon, yellow cake
Springfield (4 p.m.)
Thursday, Aug. 11 — Honey-mustard chicken, macaroni salad, carrots, biscuit, fruit
Friday, Aug. 12 — Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, wheat roll, dessert
Tuesday, Aug. 16 — Pork chop, sweet potatoes, lima beans, fruit, dessert
Wednesday, Aug. 17 — Chef salad with turkey, ham, egg, olives, peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese; wheat roll, brownie
Friday, Aug. 19 — Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, salad, garlic bread, dessert
Capon Valley View (Noon)
Friday, Aug. 12 — Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, cooked kale, biscuit, pineapple chunks
Tuesday, Aug. 16 — Pork chop, stuffing, mixed vegetables, spinach salad with beets, cake with fruit topping
Friday, Aug. 19 — Meatballs, brown rice, pinto beans, broccoli, white bread, fruit cocktail
One more bus trip sponsored by the Committee on Aging is on the schedule for 2022.
• A fall bus tour to Vermont is scheduled for Sept. 19-24. The 6-day, 5-night trip includes a stop at the Ben and Jerry’s ice cream factory and a dinner cruise on Lake Champlain. For costs and more information call 304-822-4097.
If you are interested in volunteering at the Committee on Aging office or senior centers, call 304-822-4097 and speak with Julie
Call 304-822-4097 if you need Depend undergarments. The committee has a limited supply available free on a 1st-come, 1st-served basis.
Romney Senior Center — 304-822-2465
Springfield Senior Center — 304-822-7627
Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650
Administrative offices — 3048224097
The Committee on Aging offers in-home care services through several programs. Services are under the supervision of a Registered Nurse and provided by professional staff members who receive training in CPR, First Aid, OSHA, HIPAA,
Abuse/Neglect/Exploitation, Dementia care, Ethics, Professionalism and Direct Care. Each program has its own eligibility criteria and pay options. For detailed information, please call 304-822-4097.
Transportation is available to seniors (at least 60 years of age) on a first-come, first-served basis to senior centers, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and running of other errands. Suggested donations are based on travel location.
For more information, please call 304-822-4097.
Reminder: If schools are closed due to weather conditions, we will be closed.
Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com
Website: www.aginginhampshire.us.
