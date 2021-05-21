MAKING HEADLINES
Shoemaker leaving Health Dept.
Stephanie Shoemaker is stepping down as director of the Hampshire County Health Department after 6 years at the helm.
Long-time nurse Tamitha Wilkins will replac her as department head. Shoemaker leaves at the end of the month.
2 steps forward: Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday that the state is lifting Covid-19 restrictions on nursing homes in the state. Unvaccinated visitors and staff will still be required to wear masks.
• Young West Virginians, age 16 to 35, can now sign up to receive either $100 savings bonds or $100 gift cards for getting vaccinated. The link is: https://appengine.egov.com/apps/wv/technology/vip
SPORTS
All-state honors for HHS duo
Hampshire’s Drew Keckley landed on the Class AAA all-state 2nd team after his 25-point effort helped the Trojans beat No. 1 Robert C. Byrd in the opening round of the state tournament.
Trevor Sardo was named all-state honorable mention.
Softball: Hampshire’s girls play in Keyser’s Ron Mathias tournament 4 times tonight and Saturday. The Trojans face Keyser at 4 today at Keyser High’s field, Bishop Walsh at 6 on the Potomac State diamond, East Hardy at 10 Saturday morning at PSC and Martinsburg at noon Saturday at KHS.
