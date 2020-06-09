24 of 24 Hampshire precincts reporting
School bond
Yes 2,884
No 1,911
Library levy
Yes 2,763
No 2,024
County Commission
Republicans
Don Judy 686
Bryan “Tad” Malcolm 380
David Cannon 1,051
James “J.W.” See III 406
John J. Hicks Sr. 477
Democrats
No candidates
Prosecuting Attorney
Republican
Rebecca L. Miller 2,558
Democrats
Charlie B. Johnson III 1,007
Harley Orrin Staggers III 545
58th Delegate
Republican
(Does not include Morgan County vote)
George A. Miller 394
Daryl E. Cowles 436
15th Senate
(Does not include Mineral, Morgan and Berkeley counties vote)
Republican
Craig P. Blair 1,160
Kenneth Mattson 1,418
School Board
Jean Shoemaker 2,146
Matthew Trimble 2,453
Bernie Hott 2,309
Conservation Supervisor
Dave Parker 2,432
Keith Bohrer 2,182
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.