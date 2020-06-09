Campaign 2020

24 of 24 Hampshire precincts reporting

 

School bond

Yes      2,884

No       1,911

 

Library levy

Yes      2,763

No             2,024

 

County Commission

Republicans

Don Judy                           686

Bryan “Tad” Malcolm            380

David Cannon                 1,051

James “J.W.” See III         406

John J. Hicks Sr.                477

Democrats

No candidates

 

Prosecuting Attorney

Republican

Rebecca L. Miller             2,558

Democrats

Charlie B. Johnson III             1,007

Harley Orrin Staggers III          545

 

58th Delegate

Republican

(Does not include Morgan County vote)

George A. Miller         394

Daryl E. Cowles          436

 

15th Senate

(Does not include Mineral, Morgan and Berkeley counties vote)

Republican

Craig P. Blair        1,160

Kenneth Mattson  1,418

 

School Board

Jean Shoemaker    2,146

Matthew Trimble  2,453

Bernie Hott           2,309

 

Conservation Supervisor

Dave Parker          2,432

Keith Bohrer         2,182

