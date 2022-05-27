MAKING HEADLINES
It’s a rainy graduation day
Hampshire High School’s commencement exercises are scheduled for 6 tonight at Rannells Field, but 2 backup plans are in place if rain looks like it will interfere.
Plan B is for 10 a.m. Saturday at Rannells.
If Saturday morning is still rainy, Plan C has the ceremony moving indoors at 10 a.m. Saturday to the high school gym. Each grad will have 4 tickets for family members.
We’ll update plans as they become clear on the Review website and Facebook page.
• West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind send their 11 graduates across the stage in the school’s Multipurpose Room at 10 a.m. School is over for WVSDB after the ceremony.
• Hampshire’s 1st- through 11th-graders return to school for a half day Tuesday to end their year.
Recount leaves Hillenbrand on top
A recount of votes in Mineral County Tuesday produced no change in the 88th Delegate District Republican primary, effectively handing the nomination to rural Romney’s Rick Hillenbrand.
His margin over Keith Funkhouser remained 4 votes, 803 to 799, in the hand count of 9 Mineral precincts.
The lack of change prompted Hillenbrand to withdraw his request for a recount in Hampshire that was scheduled to take place Thursday.
Hillenbrand faces no Democratic challenger in the November general election, essentially assuring him of a seat in the Legislature next January.
Covid numbers stay low
Hampshire County remained green on the state’s 5-color Covid-19 tracking map Thursday while about 40 percent of the state was turning yellow, including Grant County.
The county reports no hospitalizations from the handful of active cases.
Also: It’s Memorial Day weekend. No school, no government offices, no mail delivery (and no Review office hours) on Monday.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
Bluegrass all weekend
If you can’t wait until June 26 for a good dose of bluegrass, Delfest is back after a 2-year hiatus during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The festival began Thursday at the Allegany County Fairgrounds in Cumberland. It runs through Monday. More than 30 bands will play on 3 stages. The Del McCoury band, the festival’s namesake, will perform daily.
Headliner Tyler Childers will give his only concert of the year Saturday.
Also this weekend: Foodie Friday runs from 4 to 6 this evening at the Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney … Paw Paw’s annual Memorial Day parade and car show starts at 9 a.m. Sunday (car show and vendors on the school grounds) with the parade stepping off at 1… The Honey Bee community choir will be in concert at 1 p.m. Sunday at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 310 E. Main St., Romney.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
MEMORIAL DAY
Services remember those who are gone
Memorial services are being held around the county this weekend at several churches and cemeteries. Here’s the list we have:
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Celebrating the Class of 2022
Our annual section highlighting the seniors of HHS and WVSDB
We’ll also cover:
• The wrap-up on the hotly contested 88th Delegate District race
• The monks of the Bhavana Society in High View turn 40
• Social services groups huddle to look at the region’s needs
• The monks of the Bhavana Society in High View turn 40

• Social services groups huddle to look at the region's needs
