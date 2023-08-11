MAKING HEADLINES
Fatal crashes rock Slanesville, Fort Ashby
SLANESVILLE — Two people were killed in a head-on collision Tuesday on Route 29 near Slanesville.
West Virginia State Police reported that Robert Golightly, 86, of Augusta, was driving south on Route 29 near Slanesville when his truck went across the center line, striking an oncoming vehicle.
Both the driver of the oncoming vehicle – Charlotte Blundon, 66, of Paw Paw – and her passenger, John Gallagher, 65, of Slanesville, were killed in the crash. Golightly suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital in Fairfax, Va.
That same day, a crash on Frankfort Highway resulted in the injuring of several passengers and the death of a seven-year-old Mineral County boy.
Carla Taylor, 71, of Keyser, was traveling south on Route 28 when she collided with Kyle Shank, 39, of Fort Ashby, who was traveling north, the State Police reported in a press release Wednesday morning.
Taylor and her passenger, Paul Taylor, were transported to a western Maryland hospital for their serious injuries. Shank and his 11-year-old daughter were life-flighted by Healthnet to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.
Shank's seven-year-old son was pronounced dead as a result of the crash, reported the State Police.
For more information on these incidents, see next week’s Review.
Legislators pass bill to help fund fire departments
CHARLESTON – Both houses of the West Virginia Legislature have passed new legislation to provide funding for some West Virginia first responders.
On Tuesday, the House of Delegates passed Senate Bill 1021, which creates a new fund to help support volunteer fire departments in all 55 West Virginia counties.
Hampshire Delegate Rick Hillenbrand (R-88) gave a passionate floor speech emphasizing the importance of these volunteer fire departments and their need for regular, annual funding.
See what the legislation could mean for fire departments here, and a little more insight from Hillenbrand in next week’s Review.
SPORTS
Gridders head to Virginia for scrimmage
The Hampshire Trojan football team has their first scrimmage of the season, tomorrow, Aug. 12, at 11 a.m. in Winchester at James Wood High School.
Coverage from the exhibition will be included in next week’s edition of the Hampshire Review.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
How we did
How the Review staff fared in the annual, statewide “Better Newspaper” contest
We’ll also cover:
• A look at Hampshire’s 2023 standardized testing results straight from the state
• The Hampshire kids showing animals at the state fair
• The schools’ last push toward the start of class
