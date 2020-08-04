COVID-19 testing

Employees of Hawse Health Center in Baker test a drive-through client in June at Sunrise Summit.

 Nick Carroll Review Staff

Free drive-through COVID-19 testing is being offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 5) at the Hampshire High School parking lot.

It’s open to any Hampshire resident who shows a valid ID.

It’s sponsored by the Hampshire County Health Department, Office of Emergency Management, Schools and Hampshire Memorial Hospital.

