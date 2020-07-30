The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding a man involved in a stabbing on the Purgitsville Pike July 19.
Wes Allen Barrett’s last known address is Springfield.
Barrett left the residence where the stabbing occurred before deputies arrived. Warrants have been obtained through Hampshire County Magistrate Court for attempted first-degree murder.
The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office said the 911 call came shortly after 11:30 p.m. on July 19, a Sunday, from a house on U.S. 220 near Fleming Road in Purgitsville.
The female caller said a stabbing had occurred and named a suspect she called “Webby,” who authorities later identified as Barrett.
Sheriff’s deputies and Romney Police headed toward the scene with the Romney squad intercepting a vehicle carrying an injured man toward Romney.
Authorities said he had a chest wound and another cut on his left arm. Neither the victim nor the female caller are being identified.
Authorities say Barrett has a history of committing violent crimes.
Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 304-822-3894. Anonymous tips can be made using the sheriff’s office website at www.hampshirecountysheriffwv.com
