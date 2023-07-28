MAKING HEADLINES
In a summer swelter
It’s a hot one today – and it’s been steamy the last few days. Anyone who has spent any time outside this week (maybe at the Hampshire County Fair?) can attest to that.
With temperatures on the back end of this week soaring, Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Emergency Management Division are urging residents to take necessary precautions to keep themselves safe and protect their communities from the hazards of extreme heat.
"During this scorching heat wave, I urge all citizens to prioritize their safety and well-being,” said Justice. “Stay hydrated, find shade, and look out for one another. Together, we can beat the heat and keep West Virginia strong.”
WVEMD emphasized the following safety guidelines:
Whenever possible, limit outdoor activities during peak heat hours, and find air-conditioned locations or cooling centers to escape the sweltering heat.
Some communities have opened cooling centers. Check for cooling centers in your area by contacting your local emergency management agency.
Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Avoid caffeinated or alcoholic beverages that can contribute to dehydration.
Dress in loose-fitting, light-colored clothing to aid in maintaining a comfortable body temperature.
Regularly check on elderly neighbors, friends, or family members living alone to ensure their well-being during the heat wave.
Never leave children, incapacitated adults, or pets in parked vehicles. The interior of parked cars can quickly become dangerously hot, putting children, some adults, and pets at risk of heat-related illness or death.
Make sure you have a way to receive weather updates or advisories issued by local authorities. Follow guidance from emergency management officials.
Pipeline construction will resume
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled yesterday to allow Equitrans Midstream Corp. to resume the construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline – construction that was previously delayed by a litany of environmental disputes and blocked by a lower-court order.
The $6.6 billion project is designed to meet growing energy demands in the South and the Mid-Atlantic by transporting gas from the Marcellus and Utica fields in Pennsylvania and Ohio.
“The Supreme Court has spoken and this decision to let construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline move forward again is the correct one,” said Sen. Joe Manchin. “I am relieved that the highest court in the land has upheld the law Congress passed and the president signed.”
Earlier this week, Gov. Jim Justice spoke about the pipeline at a press briefing, saying that the repercussions of stopping the pipeline’s construction would be “terrible” for the state in years to come.
THIS WEEKEND
More fair fun
Continue the weeklong fair fun with a truck and tractor pull starting at 6 p.m. tonight at the fairgrounds. Stay afterward to watch Virginia-based Glen Shelton perform some originals and popular country favorites. Don’t forget about the rides and tasty food!
Also on Friday: Come share your music, poetry or other art form at The River House stage from 6 to 9 p.m. Participants have 15 minutes to perform, and the café has drinks and snacks available.
On Saturday: The fair’s last day is packed and begins bright and early at 9 a.m. with a car, truck and tractor show. A chainsaw contest will follow at 11 a.m., and a mud bog at 3 p.m.
Livestock sales go at 5 p.m., and Dawn Rix performs twice: at 7 and 8:30 p.m. The night will finish with fireworks at 10 p.m., so grab a blanket and get ready for an awesome view.
Also on Saturday: The River House’s Artisan Market will feature local artists showcasing, demonstrating and selling their work from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Meet the artists, learn about their process and shop for handmade goods.
SPORTS
Potomac Valley Post 64 beats Bridgeport 6-4
Hampshire High's J.J. Charlton collected 1 hit and 2 RBI in the win over Bridgeport at the American Legion State Tournament in Charleston. Post 64 advances to the semifinals where they will play South Charleston at 4 p.m. this afternoon.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
All you need for facing the classroom
The Review’s annual back to school section
We’ll also cover:
• A look at the staffing needs of the school system as the first day of class looms
• Some of the challenges facing the county due to this stretch of spotty internet
• Faces of the Fair – check out this fun photo collection, and see if you recognize anyone you know
