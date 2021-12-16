The ministry from Romney's First United Methodist Church that refurbishes gently used toys is looking for takers in this last week before Christmas.
Esther's House Toys from the Heart is open until 12:30 p.m. today (Thursday, Dec. 16) and has hours set for next week. Parents and grandparents are welcome to come pick out toys for kids of all ages.
Next week's hours will be 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (Dec. 20-22) and also 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The house is at 75 N. High St., just north of Romney First UMC.
