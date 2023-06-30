MAKING HEADLINES
Hazy air ‘unhealthy’ statewide
We had a break for a few days, but the haze is back – heavy smoke from the wildfires in Canada has been the root cause of poor air quality across the Mountain State.
In Romney Friday morning, the air quality was listed as “unhealthy” – a label that applies to the entire central, northern and eastern regions of West Virginia. With an “unhealthy” air quality rating, people with lung disease, older adults, children and teens are the demographics most at risk. At-risk individuals should avoid strenuous outdoor activities, keep outdoor activities short and consider rescheduling any outdoor activities.
As for everyone else? Aim to shorten the amount of time you’re outdoors, and keep an eye on the air quality index for your location. To find your location’s rating, you can visit airnow.gov and type in your zip code.
Smelling plastic?
WBOY out of Clarksburg reported Thursday morning information from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (Michigan EGLE) that may explain why the air smell outside might be one of chemicals or plastic.
They reported that wood fires, like the ones in Canada, emit volatile organic compounds (VOCs) – which produce a campfire smell. But when exposed to sunlight, those VOCs break down, and by the time the smoke reaches the Mountain State, the campfire smell is gone.
The fires also release VOCs like benzene, formaldehyde and acrolein, Michigan EGLE said, which breaks down more slowly – and are likely the source of the “plastic-y smell” that some folks are reporting. These smells can last days, they explained.
The forecast? As of Thursday morning, AirNow forecasts that the haze will lift as the weekend rolls on, with the air quality bumping from “unhealthy” to “moderate.”
Barn cleanup kicks off tomorrow
The first volunteer cleanup at the Romney barn on Depot Street will be tomorrow from 8 a.m. until noon.
The plan is mainly to focus on the east and central wings of the building – and a more specific plan will emerge as volunteers show up and numbers and equipment are determined.
Safety measures will also be furnished by the committee, including masks, safety glasses and gloves. Participants should wear closed-toe shoes or work boots – and should bring as much equipment as they can, including shovels, dustpans, brooms, etc.
There will also be “team leaders” working to ensure safety during the cleanup, Anderson said. A team leader will be overseeing each section of the barn, communicating clearly with volunteers about risks and offering guidance.
Remember: Gov. Jim Justice announced this week that Monday, July 3, would be a state holiday. Government offices in Hampshire County will be closed. The Review office will remain open.
Government offices will also be closed on July 4 in observance of Independence Day – and so will the Review. Next week’s paper (July 5) will be a Holiday Issue, and will be two sections with 20 pages – all the content you’re used to, just in a smaller package.
The staff at the Review wishes everyone a safe holiday, and best wishes for safe travel if you’re leaving town this weekend.
THIS WEEKEND
July 4 activities begin here tonight
July 4th fun begins early during the Rio Fun Fair at 6:30 p.m. this Friday, June 30, at the old Rio schoolhouse. Musician Joe Crites will lead the show from 7 to 10 p.m. Cakewalks, cornhole tournaments, ice cream, parade and cake auctions await you.
All proceeds will benefit the North River Valley Fire Company.
On Saturday: Enjoy a hot country breakfast at 8 a.m. at Slanesville Ruritan Club during the 32nd annual car, truck and tractor show ending at noon. There will also be awards for the car enthusiasts, a raffle, a silent auction and live music.
Also on Saturday: Rev up for Rio Fun Fair’s second day of celebration from noon to 5 p.m. The raw country live music will be from 6:30-10:30 p.m. Enjoy the fun, food cakewalks, auction and tasty food made by the local ladies.
• Come out for a Saturday evening celebration with music and fireworks at Capon Bridge starting at 8 p.m. at the fire hall. Maria Rose and Danny Elswick will perform until the fireworks begin at dusk.
On July 4: The Capon Valley Ruritan Club will hold its 35th annual car show and festival from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Five of a Kind band, a bounce house, homemade ice cream, horseshoes and tasty foods will entertain folks; a live auction will begin at 3.
Also on July 4: Bethel United Methodist Church will hold its homecoming picnic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. between Spring Gap and Bethel roads. Food sales, an auction, a yard sale and music by Ben Townsend await you.
SPORTS
Trojan gridders host 7-on-7
Today at 4 p.m., the Hampshire High football team is hosting a 7-on-7 tournament at Rannells Field. Also taking place will be the big man competition.
Also: Hampshire lost 6-2 to Pendleton in the Little League Junior Tournament on Wednesday evening. Hampshire is scheduled to play in the consolation game on tonight at 6 p.m. at Hampshire High.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Your guide to July
After the July 4 festivities are over, mark your calendars for the rest of the month
We’ll also cover:
• How our Hampshire ladies did at the Miss West Virginia competition in Martinsburg last week
• An update on broadband expansion throughout the county
• A look at how fundraising for the Romney pool is going – and a preview of next weekend’s “Bluegrass & BBQ” event
