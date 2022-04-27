LUBBOCK – The West Virginia University baseball team broke out the bats to take down No. 8 Texas Tech, 15-4, on Sunday afternoon at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.
Leading by a run, the Mountaineers (24-14, 7-5 Big 12) put together a 10-run, 9th inning to break the game open in the series finale of this weekend’s 3-game, Big 12 Conference set. The squad finished with a season-best 18 hits, including 9 from the top-2 batters in the lineup.
Fifth-year senior right-handed pitcher Chase Smith earned the win, the 1st of his Mountaineer career, while 5th-year senior right-hander Trey Braithwaite was awarded his 5th save. Mason Molina took the loss for the Red Raiders (29-14, 9-6 Big 12).
“I told them that our backs were against the wall a little bit and that you only get so many opportunities in life to show people how tough you are,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said.
“We took on this opportunity, and we sure did that.”
For the 1st time this weekend, the Mountaineers struck early, getting a pair of runs in the top of the 1st inning.
Freshman infielder JJ Wetherholt and sophomore catcher McGwire Holbrook tallied RBI singles to put the visitors up, 2-0.
After Tech got a run back in the bottom of the 3rd and tied the game in the 4th, WVU added on with a 3-spot in the 5th to take a 5-2 lead.
First, junior outfielder Victor Scott II tallied an RBI groundout, before back-to-back, 2-out hits by sophomore outfielder Braden Barry and freshman infielder Grant Hussey brought 2 more home.
A Red Raider solo home run cut it to 5-3 in the bottom of the 5th, moments before 5th-year senior right-hander Zach Bravo’s outing came to an end.
Albuquerque, New Mexico, native started the game on the mound on Sunday, allowing 3 runs on six hits with three strikeouts in 4.1 innings, earning a no decision.
From there, Chase Smith got 5 outs out of the bullpen to finish the 5th and 6th, keeping Tech off the scoreboard.
In the 7th, the Red Raiders cut it 5-4, but redshirt junior right-hander Noah Short limited the damage to just a single, unearned run with 3, flyball outs.
After Braithwaite pitched a scoreless 8th, WVU blew it open with 10 runs in the top of the 9th.
Senior outfielder Austin Davis had 2 hits in the frame, including an RBI double down the left-field line, as well as an RBI single to left.
In all, the Orlando, Florida, native finished with 5 hits, the 1st Mountaineer to do so since Braden Zarbnisky on March 3, 2018, against Western Kentucky, as well as 3 doubles, 4 runs scored and 2 RBI.
Also in the 9th, Wetherholt scored on a wild pitch after recording an RBI single, while freshman outfielder Evan Smith hit a towering grand slam to right to make it 12-4. The big fly marked Smith’s 1st career homer.
Then, Wetherholt added another hit, an RBI double, before Scott II’s single to center plated the Mountaineers’ 10th run of the rally.
The Mars, Pennsylvania, native finished 4-for-6 with 4 runs scored and 3 RBI.
Barry and Evan Smith also enjoyed multi-hit performances, as both finished with 2 each.
With the win, WVU avoided the sweep against Texas Tech and improved to 16-17 all-time in the series. Of note, Sunday’s game was just the Red Raiders’ 2nd loss at home this season.
“I think, at the end of the year, people will look at this,” Mazey said. “That’s a huge win. It might be the biggest win of the season.”
