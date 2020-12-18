MAKING HEADLINES
Covid numbers keep rising
The 39 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed Wednesday brought Hampshire County’s total of active cases to 226, with 12 people hospitalized.
Free testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Hampshire County Fairgrounds dining hall. Bring an ID.
Hampshire County’s total case count since the pandemic began 9 months ago is 771.
Also in the Covid battle: The first employees at Hampshire Memorial Hospital received Covid-19 vaccinations Thursday morning.
First snow blankets county
Winter Storm Dale whipped across Hampshire County Wednesday, dropping 7 to 12 inches on us, depending on where you lived.
Outages and damage were at a minimum.
COMING UP
Monday brings winter, Christmas star
Winter officially arrives with solstice at 5:08 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21. It’s the day of the year with the least amount of sunlight.
Monday also brings an astronomical phenomenon known as the Greg Conjunction and often referred to Christmas Star.
Just after sunset, low in the southwestern sky, Jupiter (brighter) and Saturn (dimmer) will appear as close as they ever get. You’ll have to look quick before both stars set as night comes on.
Astronomers say the view on Sunday night and Tuesday night will be pretty impressive also.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Celebrating the season
Among the heart-warming pieces you’ll find in our Dec. 23 issue:
• A special children’s story on how Nittany saved Christmas
• Our annual reminder of why we celebrate Christmas, on our editorial page
• The best of Christmas carols, through the ears of senior editor Jim King
