Police resolve potential school Snapchat threat Wednesday
SUNRISE SUMMIT – Wednesday saw a potential Snapchat threat involving a sword at Hampshire High School, reported the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office.
The FBI notified the Sheriff's Office task force Wednesday morning of a possible threat made towards Hampshire High School via a student's Snapchat account. The taskforce then notified HHS PRO officer Sgt. Joshua Kesner, who then, with the help of school administrators, removed the student both from class and the campus grounds.
The reported threat involved a sword, Sheriff Nathan Sions said in a press release Wednesday. Kesner obtained a search warrant for the residence of the student suspect and recovered a sword.
Since the subject is a juvenile, there is no further information to release at this time, Sions said. The school board will handle any disciplinary action against the student, and Kesner will file a juvenile petition against the suspect.
"As stated many times, the safety of our schools is paramount," Sions said. "If anyone sees or hears of any potential threat towards any of our schools, notify law enforcement immediately."
Pool fundraising reaches its first goal
Funding goals for phase one of the new Romney pool project have been met, the Romney Parks and Rec board revealed at their meeting Wednesday afternoon.
The initial goal was for the community to raise $70,000 – a figure representing the cost of an engineering proposal and the development of a plan, according to engineering firm Thrasher.
The board voted in April to close the Romney pool due to serious maintenance needs and lack of funds, and the Town of Romney, community members and business partners have set their sights on a plan for an entirely new pool facility, complete with a pool house and splash pad.
In the nearly five months since the pools official closure, the project has seen huge monetary commitments from partners around the county, including $30,000 from the County Commission, $10,000 each from Helping Hands and the Koolwink Motel and many generous individuals.
For more information and a look at what may be next for the project, see next week’s Review.
Boogie on down
The “event of the year” for the Romney town barn kicks off tonight – a “boot scootin’ boogie barnyard bash,” where folks can “dance ‘till the cows come home.”
Tickets are $30 at the door for this Western-themed party at the Bottling Works– which will also feature a costume contest sponsored by Romney Federal Credit Union.
Party will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres, a very short live auction and a silent auction, too. The main event will start at 7 p.m., but interested folks can come an hour earlier for drinks and an introduction to line dancing with 2023 HHS grad Ryan Quick, who will be teaching some moves.
On Saturday: The Capon Bridge fire hall is hosting a community square dance Saturday starting at 5:30 p.m. with an “intro to square dancing” class. The caller will be Janine Smith, and the band is Rachel Eddy and Friends.
No experience necessary for this event, which has a suggested donation of $7-$15. Ages 17 and under free. The volunteers at the fire hall will be selling concessions throughout the evening.
The event is made possible through a Central Appalachia Living Traditions grant provided by Mid-Atlantic Arts.
Unbeatens collide in Short Gap
The Trojan gridders (1-0) take a quick trip to Mineral County this evening looking to knock off Frankfort (1-0) for the first time since 2016. The Trojans will attempt to slow down the Falcon rushing attack that throttled Moorefield last week 35-8. Sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-70s this evening with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. Check the Hampshire Review Facebook page or follow Nick Carroll on Twitter for quarterly score updates.
A Berkeley beat-down
The HHS girls soccer team beat Berkeley Springs last night 9-0 at Rannells Fields. The Trojan boys also won a lopsided affair 10-1 over the Indians.
Farming today
The Review’s annual fall section highlighting this area’s agriculture
We’ll also cover:
• The Hampshire County Hall of Fame inductees this year
• A look at how summer weather affected farmers here – and how the apple crop is shaping up
• Everything you need to know for next weekend’s arts and veteran-supporting festivities
