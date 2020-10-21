For the Nov. 3 general election. Precincts with polling places moved are in bold type.  

2: Capon Valley Ruritan Club, 9788 Capon River Road, Yellow Spring

4: Capon Bridge Ruritan, 3223 Northwestern Pike

5: John Cornwell School, 58 Ray Queen Drive, Levels

6: Capon Bridge Middle School, 75 Capon School St.

7: Island Hill Church, Community Building, moved to Slanesville Fire Company

8: Slanesville Fire Company, 6951 Bloomery Pike

9: John Cornwell School, 58 Ray Queen Drive, Levels

10: Hampshire County Health Department moved to Augusta Fire Company, 15690 Northwestern Pike

11: Slanesville Ruritan Building, 6458 Bloomery Pike

12: Augusta Fire Company, 15690 Northwestern Pike

14: Romney Fire Company, 175 S. High St.

15: Mill Creek Ruritan Building, 4651 Purgitsville Pike

16: Hampshire County Courthouse moved to Romney Fire Company, 175 S. High St.

17: Romney Elementary School, 45 School St.

18: Dept. of Motor Vehicles moved to Hampshire High School, 157 Trojan Way.

19: Dept. of Natural Resources moved to Romney Fire Company, 175 S. High St.

20: Romney Senior Center, 280 School St.

21: Old Rio Schoolhouse, 11644 Delray Road, Rio

22:  Augusta Elementary School, 61 Pancione Loop

23: Grassy Lick-Kirby Community Center, 11924 Grassy Lick Road, Kirby

24: Hampshire High School, 157 Trojan Way

25: Springfield-Green Spring Elementary School, 43 Education Lane, Springfield

26: Green Spring Park kitchen moved to Springfield-Green Spring Elementary School, 43 Education Lane, Springfield

28: Jersey Mountain Ruritan Building, 81 Ruritan Drive, Three Churches 

