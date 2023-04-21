MAKING HEADLINES
State mulls opioid settlements
CHARLESTON — The Legislature’s Joint Committee on Health dug into the issue of how to spend the massive settlements coming to the state from opioid lawsuits.
West Virginia has been awarded $867 million so far from opioid manufacturers and distributors for dumping the dangerous drugs in the state, fostering the worst opioid epidemic in the nation here. Some $340 million has already been collected.
Per agreements, about a quarter of the money will go to counties and municipalities who signed on to the settlements. Most of the rest — 72.5% — will go to the WV First Foundation with the state holding onto 3% to cover unforeseen litigation costs.
All of the settlement money must be used for the “abatement of the opioid crisis,” a representative from the Attorney General’s office told the committee Tuesday.
Remember drug takebacks
The twice-a-year National Drug Takeback Day will be Saturday.
The day allows the Drug Enforcement Agency and law enforcement across the nation to promote responsible disposal of unneeded prescriptions.
The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office has a 24-hour drug disposal box at its headquarters on High Street in Romney just north of the Courthouse. Just don’t drop off needles or anything flammable.
THIS WEEKEND
Celebrate Earth Day by planting trees
On Saturday, the Friends of Cacapon River are sponsoring a “Tree Jamboree” in Capon Bridge from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain on shine. Their mission is to plant 24 trees around town and they will be working in cooperation with the town of Capon Bridge, Fort Edwards Foundation, The River House, Capon Bridge United Methodist and Hampshire County Parks and Recreation. Scratch that green-thumb itch and make some friends while you’re at it.
Also on Saturday: The River House will have a Tennessee-based musician from 7 to 9 p.m. Maya de Vitry rose as a prolific solo artist with her critically-acclaimed album “Adaptations” in 2019. Tickets are $18 in advance and $22 at the door.
• If your green thumb is itching for more Earth-Day knowledge paired with a bit of celebration, head South East toward Winchester for “Local Plants and Local Pints” from 2 to 5 p.m. at Winchester Brew Works. Learn while you enjoy some locally-made BBQ and beer. The event is free and family-friendly.
• Romney Fire Hall will host a 1980s-themed “Mom Prom” on Saturday at 6 p.m. to benefit SuEllen Weasenforth and family. There will be a silent auction, selfie station, 50/50 raffle and lots of fun. Tickets are $25 per individual or $45 for a couple; each ticket includes three drinks. Dress up and dance around – all while helping a family who lost their home in a fire.
On Sunday: Support the Capon Bridge and fill your belly at the same time – the Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Department will hold a Spaghetti Dinner at noon that will benefit the CBVFD and Light Up Capon Bridge. The dinner is a free-will donation.
Also on Sunday: The River House will have a Gallery Artist Talk at 3 p.m. Grab an afternoon pick-me-up and hear artists Jody Mussof and Clinton Gaston talk about their art and prices. The event is free, but donations are appreciated.
SPORTS
Falcons, Cougars foil Trojans
The Trojan baseball squad has had a rough week dropping two home games at Donnie Davis Field. On Tuesday night, Hampshire lost 9-4 to Frankfort. On Wednesday evening, Jefferson blasted 15 runs to beat HHS 15-2. The Trojans look to get back in the win column this evening as they travel to Washington to play against the Patriots with first pitch at 7 p.m.
Also: Due to a lack of players, the Frankfort softball team canceled its game with Hampshire on Tuesday evening. The game will not be rescheduled. The next game for HHS is on Tuesday at Martinsburg with first pitch at 5 p.m.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Party like it’s … 2023
Check out our annual guide to Hampshire County’s summer (and spring and fall and winter) of festivals
We’ll also cover:
• Hampshire students headed for the State Social Studies contest
• Renovation plans for the historic Davis House
