State police: Scams are surging
State Police are warning that scams related to the new Covid relief payments are coming via phone, email and text as a furious pace.
“I just went to the dollar store to talk to an old guy who was buying about 10 giftcards to try to warn him,” said Sgt. J.R. Fletcher of the State Police’s Romney Detachment Thursday.
The IRS, which is issuing the payments, will not contact recipients by phone or email. You will not be asked for identification or any up-front money.
If you are not sure about someone contacting you, call the State Police office in Romney at 304-822-3561.
3 more deaths from Covid
Two deaths from January and another this week have been added to the list of Covid-related fatalities in Hampshire County.
The Health Department reported Wednesday that a 75-year-old man from Capon Bridge recently died. In addition, 2 deaths occurred in January and were just deemed Covid-related by the state. They are an 81-year-old man and an 88-year-old woman.
The 3 deaths bring Hampshire County’s total to 32 since the beginning of the pandemic a year ago.
Four new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by the Hampshire County Health Department this week. They bring to 19 the number of active cases, with 2 people hospitalized. Over the yearlong course of the pandemic, 1,613 Hampshire County residents have tested positive for the virus.
Eastern names new president
Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College has announced a dean from Allegany College of Maryland as its next president.
The Board of Governors made the offer this week and Thomas Striplin is expected to assume duties on June 30, replacing Charles Terrell, who si retiring.
Striplin heads the arts and sciences department at Allegany in Cumberland.
Also: Spring arrives Saturday morning.
Bridgeport comes to town
After the North Marion boys basketball team had to cancel their game with the Trojans on Saturday, Bridgeport has been added to the schedule. Tipoff between the Trojans and Indians is at 7:30 p.m. tonight on Sunrise Summit.
Wrestling: Hampshire thumped Jefferson 39-12 on the mats at HHS Thursday evening. Gavin Hall, Grant Landis, Wes Landis, and Jacob Staub all picked up victories
Also: The Hampshire girls basketball team was on the road last night against Hedgesville. Check out HampshireReview.com for updated records and scores.
Fresh eyes
Life around us through the lenses of Hampshire County 4-H members
We’ll also cover:
• How building supplies and contractors are in short supply
• The West Virginia Legislature hurtling toward its mid-April finish
• Sunshine Week
