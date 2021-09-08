Louisa Householder of Bridgeport is a relative newcomer to the apiary world. She got her start just five years ago, but she’d been thinking about bees for much longer.
“I like homeopathic remedies, and I came across the properties of honey and the benefits of honey. That got me looking into bees and thinking I might like to do that. I actually thought about it for 10 years,” she says.
It wasn’t until she attended a West Virginia Beekeepers Association conference that she got motivated.
“I went to my first conference in Chapmanville. I said to the lady at registration, ‘I don’t even have bees.’ She knew where I was from and as I walked away, she said, ‘Hey, hey, See those people sitting right there?’ She pointed them out to me. ‘They’re from your area. Why don’t you go sit with them?’ So, I did and thank goodness. That’s how I met Amy and Otto Kaiser, my mentors.”
The Kaisers invited Louisa to a Marion County Beekeepers Association meeting where she took a Beginners Beekeeping class, and that’s all it took.
“I knew immediately that I was hooked on bees.”
Louisa found a beekeeper in her area who was looking to get out of the bee business, and she called up Amy.
“I said, ‘This lady is selling her bees. Would you go with me to get them?’ So, 6:00 the next morning here she comes. We went to pick up my bees,” Louisa laughs.
Louisa admits she had some fears in the beginning. But as she started to work with her two hives, she found that fear turning into fascination.
“There is a fascination with bees. They are so socially complex,” Louisa explains. “They’re just so amazing, absolutely amazing. I don’t know a beekeeper alive that doesn’t love their bees. It’s calming. I like to go out to my hives in the morning when it’s cooler. There’s this calming hum. Just watching them work and moving…I really enjoy it.”
After a couple years of beekeeping, Louisa stepped into a new role, President of the West Virginia Beekeepers Association. With more than 20 clubs and a 1,000 members across the state, it’s a job that keeps her buzzing.
“The Association pretty much supports beekeepers through education. We provide two conferences a year where we have workshops and keynote speakers. It’s all to keep West Virginia beekeepers on the cutting edge.”
Louisa stresses if you’re even thinking about beekeeping, it’s important to join a club.
“The Association has affiliated clubs throughout the state, and I highly recommend a new beekeeper get involved with a club before they even order their bees,” says Louisa.
The next step, she says, is to take Beekeeping 101.
“It is extremely important. I highly recommend that you take a beginner beekeeping class. Generally, those courses are provided by the clubs across the state.”
The third step is to find a mentor.
“When you get your bees, there’s a lot to overcome. You’ll have questions about what to do and what not to do,” explains Louisa. “Book knowledge just doesn’t always cut it. You really need someone there to help you through those first years. I stress all our new beekeepers find someone to mentor them. It was extremely valuable to me.”
Louisa says the biggest challenge facing West Virginia beekeepers today is the Verroa mite, a small insect that can decimate a hive.
“Twenty-five, 30 years ago we didn’t have this problem. Beekeepers back then didn’t experience the kind of losses we’re currently experiencing. A national survey, out just this week, estimates nationwide hive loss at 45 percent. West Virginia’s average is showing 37 percent. The Verroa mite has a lot to do with that.
They carry viruses. It weakens the bees and they’re not able to survive the winter, and sometimes they never even make it to the winter.”
Another challenge is a loss of bee habitat. As areas become more urban, there’s fewer plants for bees to collect pollen. Louisa says there’s a solution – plant your own pollinator garden with plants like lavender, sunflowers, geraniums, strawberries and blackeyed susans. She says if you plant them, the bees will come.
“Honeybees and other pollinators are so critical to our food supply. One in every three bites of food is pollinated by a honeybee or another pollinator. If we don’t have bees, we don’t have produce.”
Besides her role as President of the Beekeepers Association and owner of 16 hives, Louisa continues to make time for new beekeepers.
“I enjoy beekeeping, and I enjoy passing that knowledge on to others. I really enjoy teaching others, giving them what I’ve learned along the way. I think beekeepers in general are such helpful folks. The help I received was amazing and because of that, I give back.”
The West Virginia Beekeepers Association plans to meet in-person for their fall conference, October 1-2 in Fairmont. For more information on the West Virginia Beekeepers Association, log on to: https:// www.wvbeekeepers.org.
